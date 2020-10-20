Warner Releases Weekly Voter Participation Data for Nov. 3 General Election

Click here to view the absentee ballot statistics by county

As of today, 136,562 absentee ballots have been sent to voters, which equates to 98.9% of ballots requested.

Early Voting Starts Tomorrow in West Virginia

In-person early voting starts tomorrow, Oct. 21, in West Virginia and will end on Saturday, Oct. 31. Voters can find hours and early voting locations in their county here.

E will be available at the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, Suite 108, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington, the Marshall University Student Center, Room BE5, and Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton.

Hours in Cabell County will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays (Oct. 24-Oct. 31).

Voters and election workers are recommended to follow the DHHR's COVID-19 Guidance for Polling Locations & Voters.

October 28 is the Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot

Warner reminds voters who wish to vote absentee due to concerns of COVID-19 that the absentee ballot application portal at GoVoteWV.com is the most efficient way to request their ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted.

In addition to the portal, voters may also print and mail an application from GoVoteWV.com or call or write their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.