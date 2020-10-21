Line Forms at Courthouse as Early Voting Begins

 Wednesday, October 21, 2020 - 09:34 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Line for Early Voting at Courthouse
In-person early voting starts today, Oct. 21, in West Virginia and will end on Saturday, Oct. 31. Voters can find hours and early voting locations in their county here

Early voting in Cabell County will be available at the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, Suite 108, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington, the Marshall University Student Center, Room BE5, and Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton.

Hours in Cabell County will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays (Oct. 24-Oct. 31).

Voters and election workers are recommended to follow the DHHR's COVID-19 Guidance for Polling Locations & Voters.

October 28 is the Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot

Warner reminds voters who wish to vote absentee due to concerns of COVID-19 that the absentee ballot application portal at GoVoteWV.com is the most efficient way to request their ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted.

In addition to the portal, voters may also print and mail an application from GoVoteWV.com or call or write their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.

