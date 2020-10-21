Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference to expand in 2020 to add #WVSolutions Seekers Student Leadership Conference component

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Alliance for the Economic Development for Southern West Virginia, the West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development Corporation have organized five days of virtual programming, this year over two conferences – Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference (Monday, Nov. 16, to Thursday, Nov. 19) and the first statewide #WVSolutions Seekers Student Leadership Conference (Nov. 20). More than 80 national and state speakers are expected to participate.

From Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, federal, state and local leaders will discuss workforce development; broadband; education; the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the local level; community revitalization; prevention, addiction, recovery and reentry; diversity and inclusion; and leadership, among other topics.

In addition, a new statewide student conference – the #WVSolutions Seekers Student Leadership Conference – on Friday, Nov. 20, will be geared toward high school and college students. Executive Board Chair and former CEO of Intuit Brad D. Smith will be the keynote speaker. The West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission are covering the costs of any high school junior or senior who wants to attend.

Sara Payne Scarbro is the associate vice president for external engagement for the Marshall University Research Corporation (MURC) and chairs the planning committee for these conferences.

“For two years in a row, we have had such great conversations and packed crowds for the Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference and, while 2020 has presented us with challenges from uniting in person, it is essential that we continue the dialogue and connect West Virginians, highlight our successes and receive updates from our state’s top leaders,” Scarbro said. “We are also excited to expand our program to a full week, and add this statewide student leadership conference, targeting students who want to stay in our state and make a difference.”

The daily focus and highlights include:

- Monday, Nov. 16 – Our Economy, Congressional Update, Remarks from Small Business Administration

- Tuesday, Nov. 17 – Our Health, COVID-19 update, Remarks from Harvard University Dr. John Kelly

- Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Our Education, Higher Education Presidents Panel, HEPC Chancellor and West Virginia Superintendent of Schools

- Thursday, Nov. 19 – Our Communities, POWER of Performance Awards

- Friday, Nov. 20 - #WVSolutions Seekers Student Leadership Conference, Keynote: Brad D. Smith, Executive Board Chair and former CEO, Intuit.

Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference sponsors include United Bank, program sponsor, as well as West Virginia American Water, Appalachian Power, AARP, Marshall Health, Marshall University Research Corporation, West Virginia Executive magazine and the West Virginia Municipal League.

#WVSolutions Seekers Student Leadership Conference sponsors include Kroger, program sponsor, as well as the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Marshall University Research Corporation.

“We appreciate our sponsors for stepping to the plate every year to support this important endeavor,” Coalfield Development founder and CEO Brandon Dennison said. “I am amazed by the number of West Virginians who are committed and dedicated to their community’s growth and progress and this conference is a testament to that dedication.”

Six Power of Performance Awards and one Small Communities, BIG Solutions Advocate will be presented Thursday, Nov. 19 ,and four #WVSolutions Seekers student awards and one educator award will be presented Friday, Nov. 20.

“We are truly honoring our own during this conference,” said Stephanie Tyree, West Virginia Community Development Hub executive director. “Our POWER of Performance honorees are really the power performers in our West Virginia communities. They are making a difference in so many lives.”

#WVSolutions Seekers Student Leadership Conference is free to any high school junior or senior. College and training Students are also encouraged to participate. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cost $12. The first 200 students to register get a free T-shirt.

The Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference allows people to connect, network and share best practices. Tickets for the four-day professional conference are $17.25.

Scholarships are available – if interested, e-mail wvsolutions@marshall.edu. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.wvsolutions.net.