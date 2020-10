Marquee WV Full Schedules thru Oct. 29

Although portions of NY and outer LA are now allowing reopening, studios are still withholding and rescheduling blockbusters.

New is "The Empty Man," while "Beatlejuice" and "Adams Family" compliment Halloween a $5 admission comebacks.

Here's the full schedules (with noted exceptions and days closed) for Marquee's Cinema Safe WV venues. These cinemas have cut back on hours depending on the day of the week.

The following is a tentative list of upcoming new films:

Upcoming releases include The Empty Man (October 23), Come Play (October 30), Let Him Go (November 6), Freaky (November 13), The Croods: New Age and Happiest Season (November 25).

Beckley, WV

GALLERIA 14

The Addams Family (PG) Reserved

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10



The Empty Man (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:20



2 Hearts (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Honest Thief (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



The Kid Detective (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 9:10

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 9:10

Sun: 12:40, 3:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



The Call (NR) Reserved

Fri: 3:05, 6:05, 9:05

Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05

Sun: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05

Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:05



The New Mutants (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Unhinged (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:20

Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45, 9:20

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 6:45



Monsters, Inc. (G) Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:35

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:35

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Hocus Pocus (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35



Beetlejuice (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



The Lost Boys (1987) (R) FBC20; Reserved

Fri - Thu: 6:40 PM

Triadelphia, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS

The Addams Family (PG)

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10

Tue: 7:40 PM



The Empty Man (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20

Tue: 7:15 PM



Honest Thief (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:20 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG)

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 7:00 PM



The Call (NR)

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 6:30 PM



Ava (R)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:35

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 7:30 PM



Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (PG)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 7:00 PM



Tenet (PG-13)

Fri: 5:10, 8:40

Sat: 1:20, 5:10, 8:40

Sun: 1:20, 5:10

Tue: 6:40 PM



The New Mutants (PG-13)

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue: 7:40 PM



Unhinged (R)

Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:20

Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45, 9:20

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Tue: 8:00 PM



Coco (2017) (PG)

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:05

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:05

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Tue: 6:45 PM



Monsters, Inc. (G)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Tue: 8:10 PM



Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:35

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:35

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Tue: 7:50 PM



Beetlejuice (PG)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 8:20 PM

Welch, WV

MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3

Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



Unhinged (R) Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri & Sat: 4:20, 6:45, 9:20

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Summersville, WV

MARQUEE SHOWPLACE

Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



The New Mutants (PG-13) Action; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15



Unhinged (R) Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri & Sat: 4:20, 6:45, 9:20

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Huntington, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

The Addams Family (PG) Action; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10



The Empty Man (R) Disturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:30, 8:45

Sat: 1:45, 5:30, 8:45

Sun: 1:45, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



2 Hearts (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



The Call (NR) Bloody Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:45

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



Tenet (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 5:10, 8:40

Sat: 1:20, 5:10, 8:40

Sun: 1:20, 5:10

Mon - Thu: 5:10 PM



The New Mutants (PG-13) Action; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:20

Sat: 1:15, 4:20, 6:45, 9:20

Sun: 1:15, 4:20, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 6:45



Tulsa (PG-13) Some Thematic Material; Substance Abuse

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Unhinged (R) Language; Strong Brutal Violence Throughout

Fri: 4:20, 6:45, 9:20

Sat: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45, 9:20

Sun: 1:30, 4:20, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 6:45



Monsters, Inc. (G)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Some Frightening Images

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:35

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:35

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Hocus Pocus (PG) Language; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35



Beetlejuice (PG) Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



The Lost Boys (1987) (R) Action; Bloody Images; Disturbing Images; FBC20; Frightening Images; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Bloody Violence; Violence

Fri: 4:25, 7:25, 9:45

Sat: 1:35, 4:25, 7:25, 9:45

Sun: 1:35, 4:25, 7:25

Mon - Thu: 4:25, 7:25

Charleston, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

The Addams Family (PG) Reserved

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:50, 7:10



The Empty Man (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:20



The Empty Man (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 5:30, 8:45

Sat: 1:45, 5:30, 8:45

Sun: 1:45, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



2 Hearts (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Honest Thief (PG-13) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Honest Thief (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



The New Mutants (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Unhinged (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:45, 9:20

Sun - Thu: 6:45 PM



Monsters, Inc. (G) Reserved

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:40

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:30 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30 PM



Beetlejuice (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50

Wytheville, VA

MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8

The Addams Family (PG) Action; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10

Tue: 6:50 PM



The Empty Man (R) Disturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20

Tue: 7:00 PM



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:40

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 6:30 PM



Infidel (R) Language; Violence

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Tue: 6:45 PM



Tenet (PG-13) Action; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 5:10, 8:40

Sat: 1:20, 5:10, 8:40

Sun: 1:20, 5:10

Tue: 6:40 PM



The New Mutants (PG-13) Action; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue: 7:15 PM



Hocus Pocus (PG) Language; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Tue: 7:30 PM