City Seeks Comments on Internet Service

The City of Huntington is soliciting public comments from businesses and residents regarding the quality of internet service in the greater Huntington area. The comments will be submitted to an expert panel that will conduct a public hearing about high-speed broadband at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the hearing will be closed to the general public. A select number of residents, business owners, educational leaders and internet providers have been invited to speak to the panel. The hearing, however, will be streamed live on this Facebook page, on the City of Huntington's website () and on channel 24 for Comcast Cable subscribers. For more information about the hearing, visit