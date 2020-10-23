Most read
City Seeks Comments on Internet Service
Friday, October 23, 2020 - 13:20 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the hearing will be closed to the general public. A select number of residents, business owners, educational leaders and internet providers have been invited to speak to the panel. The hearing, however, will be streamed live on this Facebook page, on the City of Huntington's website (www.cityofhuntington.com) and on channel 24 for Comcast Cable subscribers. For more information about the hearing, visit https://www.cityofhuntington.com/.../broadband-public....