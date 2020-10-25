Most read
OPINION: Katherine Mangu-Ward - Voting is Overrated
But voting is overrated. The reasons people give for why they vote—and why everyone else should too—are flawed, unconvincing, and occasionally dangerous. The case for voting relies on factual errors, misunderstandings about the duties of citizenship, and overinflated perceptions of self-worth. There are some good reasons for some people to vote some of the time. But there are a lot more bad reasons to vote, and the bad ones are more popular.
Read more at Reason.
Mangu-Ward is editor-in-chief of Reason.