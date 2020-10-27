Marshall Health announces new chief medical officer, chief medical information officer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Health, the faculty practice plan of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announces the transition of several faculty members into key leadership roles within the organization.

Effective Nov. 1, Joseph E. Evans, M.D., FAAP, will begin his tenure as chief medical officer of Marshall Health and vice dean of clinical affairs for the School of Medicine. This transition comes as current chief medical officer, Larry D. Dial Jr., M.D., moves into a new role as chief clinical officer with Mountain Health Network.

A long-time pediatrician and former chair of the department of pediatrics at Marshall, Evans will oversee the clinical enterprise of School of Medicine as well as patient safety and quality initiatives across the organization. During his nine-year tenure as chair, Evans has led tremendous growth in the clinical, scholarly activity and residency training arms of the department, bringing new pediatric specialties to the region and advocating for immunizations.

“Dr. Evans is a respected pediatrician of nearly 40 years and proven leader within our organization,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the School of Medicine. “We look forward to the insights and vision he will bring to Marshall Health in his new role as chief medical officer.”

Shannon L. Browning, R.Ph., M.D., an associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at the School of Medicine, has also been named chief medical information officer (CMIO) for Marshall Health, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Browning is double-board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics and is also trained as a registered pharmacist.

The CMIO is a new position created to assist physicians in Marshall Health’s outpatient clinics in response to an increased emphasis on telemedicine and launch of a combined electronic health record with Mountain Health Network. In her role as CMIO, Browning will actively support physician engagement and alignment in the effective use of clinical information technology resources and work closely with her counterpart at Mountain Health Network, Eduardo Pino, M.D. This includes providing guidance for the design of systems, clinical content and workflow and operational processes with the goal of improving patient care and delivery of care.

“Dr. Browning’s background in internal medicine and pediatrics, as well as pharmacy, make her uniquely suited for this new role,” Shapiro said. “By adding a CMIO to our leadership team, we are recognizing the importance technology must play in the delivery of patient care both now and in the future. Dr. Browning also understands the unique opportunity technology presents in providing care to many of our underserved, rural areas.”

Both Evans and Browning will continue seeing patients in addition to their new roles with Marshall Health.