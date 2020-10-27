Akron Man Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Akron to West Virginia Meth Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that an Akron, Ohio man who participated in a conspiracy which saw large quantities of methamphetamine transported from Akron and distributed across the Southern District of West Virginia pled guilty today to a federal drug charge. Jordan Dewayne Jeffrey, 24, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

“This is teamwork,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are shutting down drug conspiracies like this one as a result of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies working together, both within and beyond state lines. We will disrupt the flow of drugs into West Virginia from Akron and elsewhere.”

Jeffrey admitted that between the fall of 2018, and May of 2019, he participated in a conspiracy with multiple individuals to distribute methamphetamine in the Southern District of West Virginia. During the conspiracy, large quantities of methamphetamine were transported from Akron to the Huntington area for distribution. Jeffrey stayed at a residence located at 1235 25th Street in Huntington where the methamphetamine would be stored upon arrival in Huntington. Jeffrey admitted that when customers contacted members of the conspiracy, he would meet the customers at various locations in Huntington and Charleston to deliver the methamphetamine. For example, Jeffrey admitted that on May 20, 2019, he delivered approximately one pound of methamphetamine to a customer in Charleston after the customer contacted another member of the conspiracy and arranged the transaction.

Jeffrey faces 5 to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on January 25, 2021.

This joint investigation was spearheaded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Other agencies which participated and assisted in the investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the United States Marshals Service, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Charleston Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Akron, Ohio Police Department, and the Brecksville, Ohio Police Department. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:19-cr-00245.