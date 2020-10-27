Marshall’s 57th annual International Festival to go virtual Nov. 7

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - It’s once again time for the annual Marshall University International Festival. Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, the 57th annual event will be virtual this year. Marshall’s Office of International Student Services will host the virtual festival Saturday, Nov. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Guests are invited to visit tinyurl.com/muinternationalfestival between 4 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 to join the festival. Please note, the event URL will not be available prior to the start of the event.

“We are excited to continue this tradition virtually,” said Jyotsna Patel, event coordinator and administrator for the Office of International Student Services at Marshall. “Showcasing the exceptional cultural experiences that Marshall University has to offer has always been the center of this annual event, and we are excited to be able to continue to share the global experience with the community.”

West Virginia’s oldest and longest-running international festival will feature international foods, world music, dance and displays representing many different countries and cultures. Event participants will also receive exclusive discounts from participating local restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill - 5th Avenue location, Fuji Express, Kustom Kream, La Famiglia, Rapid Fired Pizza, Le Bistro Huntington, The Cellar Door Huntington and New China Garden.

“We would love for our local elementary and middle-school students to attend, as this is a great opportunity for them to learn about and experience cultures from around the world,” said Patel. “Students will be able to log onto the festival and meet our international community while enjoying all kinds of international entertainment and children’s activities. This year we will be offering goody bags for the class that has the most students log on from grades K-8. More details are available on our website at www.marshall.edu/iss/festival.

In addition to the virtual festival, guests are invited to participate in a virtual silent auction Nov. 7-13 on the International Student Services Facebook page. All proceeds from the auction support the annual International Festival. To help generate interest in the auction, the International Student Services office is running a social media contest, giving participants a chance to win a $25 gift card to Cicada Books & Coffee and a pizza or salad from Rapid Fired Pizza. A complete list of rules regarding the contest is available on the ISS Facebook page.

For more information about Marshall University’s International Festival, contact the Office of International Student Services at 304-696-6229, e-mail patelj@marshall.edu or visit the International Festival website at www.marshall.edu/iss/festival.