Most read
- Akron Man Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Akron to West Virginia Meth Conspiracy
- Marshall Health announces new chief medical officer, chief medical information officer
- Conchata Ferrell, Emmy-nominated Actress and Marshall Graduate, Dies
- Missing Woman Found Dead
- Cabell County Schools Release ongoing COVID Investigations
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- Huntington High Celebrates Graduation at Big Sandy Superstore Arena; Family, Friends, Fashion Filled Venue
- NEW ON SCREEN... Mar-Vell Slashes Records Trounces Wonder Woman; "Captive State," "Five Feet Apart" Unlikely to Dethrone Her
New Films for Friday at Pullman include wide selection of Horror Thrills
Comeback features are $99 (Halloween, Monsters Inc., Hocus Pocus, Adams Family, Beetlejuice, Nightmare Before Christmas) and others $199. Call theater to reserve an auditorium.
AFTER WE COLLIDED
Hardin will always be... Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with— or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It's just not that easy. Not with the memory of the passionate nights they spent together. Still, Tessa's not sure she can endure one more broken promise. She's focused on her studies and just starting an exciting new internship at Vance Publishing. She's also being pursued by Trevor, a handsome new co-worker who is exactly the kind of guy she should be with. Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He wants to right his wrongs and overcome his demons. He's not going to lose Tessa without a fight. But can he change? Will he change... for love? AFTER WE COLLIDED... Life will never be the same.
SPELL
While flying to his father's funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise's (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.
COME PLAY
Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to break into our world, Oliver's parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen. The film is produced by The Picture Company for Amblin Partners.
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
(Ends Thurs Oct. 29 Unhinged; Tulsa)TRAILER ▶
COME PLAYPG-13Horror
1 hr. 05 min.
CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
HALLOWEEN (1978)RHorror, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nancy Kyes, P.J. Soles, Charles Cyphers, Kyle Richards, Brian Andrews, John Michael Graham, Nancy Stephens, Arthur Malet
DIRECTOR
John Carpenter
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Frightening Images; Language; Nudity; Sexual Content; Terror; Violence4:30PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
SPELL RHorror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, Andre Jacobs
DIRECTOR
Mark Tonderai
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
AFTER WE COLLIDED RDrama/Romance
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Selma Blair, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Samuel Larsen
DIRECTOR
Roger Kumble
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual Content4:20PM7:00PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
BEETLEJUICE PGComedy, SciFi/Fantasy, Horror
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Annie McEnroe, Maurice Page, Hugo Stanger, Rachel Mittelman, Catherine O'Hara, J. Jay Saunders
DIRECTOR
Tim Burton
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Disturbing Images; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material6:25PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
THE EMPTY MANRSuspense/Thriller/Horror/Drama
2 hr. 17 min.
CAST
James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, Sasha Frolova
DIRECTOR
David Prior
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence3:10PM6:15PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
2 HEARTS PG-13Drama/Romance
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jacob Elordi, Radha Mitchell, Tiera Skovbye, Adan Canto, Kari Matchett
DIRECTOR
Lance Hool
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language6:10PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
HONEST THIEF PG-13Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey Donovan
DIRECTOR
Mark Williams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMASPGAnimation, Family, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 16 min.
CAST
Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Glenn Shadix
DIRECTOR
Henry Selick
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Frightening Images3:20PM6:20PM8:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LOST BOYS (1987)RAction/Adventure, Horror, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Barnard Hughes, Edward Herrmann, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, Jamison Newlander, Brooke McCarter
DIRECTOR
Joel Schumacher
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Disturbing Images; FBC20; Frightening Images; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Bloody Violence; Violence4:25PM7:25PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE WAR WITH GRANDPA PGComedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken
DIRECTOR
Tim Hill
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CALL NRHorror
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Mike Manning
DIRECTOR
Timothy Woodward Jr.
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence4:05PM7:05PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
TENETPG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 30 min.
CAST
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence5:10PM8:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE NEW MUTANTSPG-13Horror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt
DIRECTOR
Josh Boone
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE ADDAMS FAMILYPGAnimation
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll
DIRECTOR
Conrad Vernon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Suggestive Material3:55PM
TRAILER ▶
MONSTERS, INC.GFamily, Comedy
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, James Coburn, Mary Gibbs
DIRECTOR
Pete Docter
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D3:05PM
TRAILER ▶
HOCUS POCUSPGComedy, Family, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Amanda Shepherd, Larry Bagby, Tobias Jelinek, Stephanie Faracy
DIRECTOR
Kenny Ortega
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material3:35PM6:35PM9:05PM