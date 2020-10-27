New Films for Friday at Pullman include wide selection of Horror Thrills

Trick or Treat... how about a private flick instead? Going up and down dark streets with friends , neighbors and strangers knocking on door has been interpreted as the most risky way to celebrate. You must wear a costume and two masks.

Comeback features are $99 (Halloween, Monsters Inc., Hocus Pocus, Adams Family, Beetlejuice, Nightmare Before Christmas) and others $199. Call theater to reserve an auditorium.

AFTER WE COLLIDED

Hardin will always be... Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with— or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It's just not that easy. Not with the memory of the passionate nights they spent together. Still, Tessa's not sure she can endure one more broken promise. She's focused on her studies and just starting an exciting new internship at Vance Publishing. She's also being pursued by Trevor, a handsome new co-worker who is exactly the kind of guy she should be with. Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He wants to right his wrongs and overcome his demons. He's not going to lose Tessa without a fight. But can he change? Will he change... for love? AFTER WE COLLIDED... Life will never be the same.

SPELL

While flying to his father's funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise's (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

COME PLAY

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to break into our world, Oliver's parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen. The film is produced by The Picture Company for Amblin Partners.

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

(Ends Thurs Oct. 29 Unhinged; Tulsa)

COME PLAY PG-13

Horror1 hr. 05 min.Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.Jacob ChaseHorror, Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 42 min.Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nancy Kyes, P.J. Soles, Charles Cyphers, Kyle Richards, Brian Andrews, John Michael Graham, Nancy Stephens, Arthur MaletJohn CarpenterHorror/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 31 min.Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, Andre JacobsMark TonderaiDrama/Romance1 hr. 45 min.Selma Blair, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Samuel LarsenRoger KumbleComedy, SciFi/Fantasy, Horror1 hr. 32 min.Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Annie McEnroe, Maurice Page, Hugo Stanger, Rachel Mittelman, Catherine O'Hara, J. Jay SaundersTim BurtonSuspense/Thriller/Horror/Drama2 hr. 17 min.James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, Sasha FrolovaDavid PriorDrama/Romance1 hr. 40 min.Jacob Elordi, Radha Mitchell, Tiera Skovbye, Adan Canto, Kari MatchettLance HoolAction/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 32 min.Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey DonovanMark WilliamsAnimation, Family, SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 16 min.Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Glenn ShadixHenry SelickAction/Adventure, Horror, Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 37 min.Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Barnard Hughes, Edward Herrmann, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, Jamison Newlander, Brooke McCarterJoel SchumacherComedy/Family1 hr. 34 min.Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher WalkenTim HillHorror1 hr. 35 min.Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Mike ManningTimothy Woodward Jr.Action/Adventure2 hr. 30 min.John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth BranaghChristopher NolanHorror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 34 min.Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu HuntJosh BooneAnimation1 hr. 45 min.Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick KrollConrad VernonFamily, Comedy1 hr. 32 min.Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, James Coburn, Mary GibbsPete DocterComedy, Family, SciFi/Fantasy1 hr. 36 min.Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Amanda Shepherd, Larry Bagby, Tobias Jelinek, Stephanie FaracyKenny Ortega