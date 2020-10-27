New Films for Friday at Pullman include wide selection of Horror Thrills

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 - 17:02 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
New Films for Friday at Pullman include wide selection of Horror Thrills

Trick or Treat... how about a private flick instead?  Going up and down dark  streets with friends , neighbors and strangers knocking on door has been interpreted as the most risky way to celebrate. You must wear a costume and two masks. 

 

Why not assemble about 20 friends and neighbors (negative for COVID) and rent out a theater auditorium showing a favorite spooky flick?  

 

Comeback features are $99  (Halloween, Monsters Inc., Hocus Pocus, Adams Family, Beetlejuice, Nightmare Before Christmas)  and others $199. Call theater to reserve an auditorium. 

 

 

 

AFTER WE COLLIDED

Hardin will always be... Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with— or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It's just not that easy. Not with the memory of the passionate nights they spent together. Still, Tessa's not sure she can endure one more broken promise. She's focused on her studies and just starting an exciting new internship at Vance Publishing. She's also being pursued by Trevor, a handsome new co-worker who is exactly the kind of guy she should be with. Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He wants to right his wrongs and overcome his demons. He's not going to lose Tessa without a fight. But can he change? Will he change... for love? AFTER WE COLLIDED... Life will never be the same.

 

SPELL

 While flying to his father's funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise's (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

COME PLAY

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to break into our world, Oliver's parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen. The film is produced by The Picture Company for Amblin Partners.

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

(Ends Thurs Oct. 29 Unhinged; Tulsa)

Poster of Come PlayTRAILER ▶

COME PLAYPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 05 min.

CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.

DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror3:50PM6:50PM9:20PM



Poster of Halloween (1978)TRAILER ▶

HALLOWEEN (1978)R

Horror, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nancy Kyes, P.J. Soles, Charles Cyphers, Kyle Richards, Brian Andrews, John Michael Graham, Nancy Stephens, Arthur Malet

DIRECTOR
John Carpenter

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Frightening Images; Language; Nudity; Sexual Content; Terror; Violence4:30PM7:20PM9:45PM


Poster of SpellTRAILER ▶

SPELL   R

Horror/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, Andre Jacobs

DIRECTOR
Mark Tonderai

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM

Poster of After We CollidedTRAILER ▶

AFTER WE COLLIDED  R

Drama/Romance
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Selma Blair, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Samuel Larsen

DIRECTOR
Roger Kumble

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual Content4:20PM7:00PM9:35PM

Poster of BeetlejuiceTRAILER ▶

BEETLEJUICE PG

Comedy, SciFi/Fantasy, Horror
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Annie McEnroe, Maurice Page, Hugo Stanger, Rachel Mittelman, Catherine O'Hara, J. Jay Saunders

DIRECTOR
Tim Burton

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Disturbing Images; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material6:25PM9:15PM

Poster of The Empty ManTRAILER ▶

THE EMPTY MANR

Suspense/Thriller/Horror/Drama
2 hr. 17 min.

CAST
James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, Sasha Frolova

DIRECTOR
David Prior

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence3:10PM6:15PM9:30PM



Poster of 2 HeartsTRAILER ▶

2 HEARTS PG-13

Drama/Romance
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jacob Elordi, Radha Mitchell, Tiera Skovbye, Adan Canto, Kari Matchett

DIRECTOR
Lance Hool

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language6:10PM8:45PM


Poster of Honest ThiefTRAILER ▶

HONEST THIEF   PG-13

Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey Donovan

DIRECTOR
Mark Williams

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM

Poster of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before ChristmasTRAILER ▶

TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMASPG

Animation, Family, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 16 min.

CAST
Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Glenn Shadix

DIRECTOR
Henry Selick

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DSome Frightening Images3:20PM6:20PM8:35PM

Poster of The Lost Boys (1987)TRAILER ▶

THE LOST BOYS (1987)R

Action/Adventure, Horror, Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 37 min.

CAST
Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Barnard Hughes, Edward Herrmann, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, Jamison Newlander, Brooke McCarter

DIRECTOR
Joel Schumacher

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Disturbing Images; FBC20; Frightening Images; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Strong Bloody Violence; Violence4:25PM7:25PM9:50PM


Poster of The War with GrandpaTRAILER ▶

THE WAR WITH GRANDPA   PG

Comedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken

DIRECTOR
Tim Hill

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM

Poster of The CallTRAILER ▶

THE CALL   NR

Horror
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Lin Shaye, Tobin Bell, Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Mike Manning

DIRECTOR
Timothy Woodward Jr.

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBloody Images; Frightening Images; Gory Scenes; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Terror; Violence4:05PM7:05PM9:25PM

Poster of TenetTRAILER ▶

TENETPG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 30 min.

CAST
John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh

DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Brief Strong Language; Some Suggestive Material; Violence5:10PM8:40PM

Poster of The New MutantsTRAILER ▶

THE NEW MUTANTSPG-13

Horror/Suspense/Thriller/SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt

DIRECTOR
Josh Boone

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Disturbing Content; Language; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material; Violence4:15PM7:15PM9:45PM


Poster of The Addams FamilyTRAILER ▶

THE ADDAMS FAMILYPG

Animation
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll

DIRECTOR
Conrad Vernon

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Suggestive Material3:55PM

Poster of Monsters, Inc.TRAILER ▶

MONSTERS, INC.G

Family, Comedy
1 hr. 32 min.

CAST
Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, James Coburn, Mary Gibbs

DIRECTOR
Pete Docter

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D3:05PM

Poster of Hocus PocusTRAILER ▶

HOCUS POCUSPG

Comedy, Family, SciFi/Fantasy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Amanda Shepherd, Larry Bagby, Tobias Jelinek, Stephanie Faracy

DIRECTOR
Kenny Ortega

MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material3:35PM6:35PM9:05PM
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus