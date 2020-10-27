Cabell County Schools Release ongoing COVID Investigations

Cabell County Schools is designated with a yellow color code by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) for the week beginning Sunday, October 25, 2020. This means there is increased community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Cabell County. The district will continue to operate on the blended and virtual model schedules previously announced. Athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by WVSSAC.

F ace coverings will continue to be required to be worn at all times by students in grades 3-12. PK-2 students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. All students should wear face coverings when riding the school bus and all adults should wear face coverings at all times.

Thursday, October 15, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department issued a “Stay at Home Advisory” in order to help slow the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections in Cabell County. The advisory details additional, voluntary steps members of our community can take to better slow the progression of the disease, protecting our citizens and keeping as many sectors of the economy operating as possible, including our schools.



The Health Department has emphasized that the recommendations in the advisory are in no way mandatory and do not alter the color code system already in place and published on the West Virginia Department of Education website.

To read the full text of the Health Department's advisory, you may visit their website,



Current Cabell School COVID-19 Investigations ** October 27, 2020 - An individual working for the Cabell County Schools Transportation Department has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual last reported for duty Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the district in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, two additional individuals at Southside Elementary and two additional individuals at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. All Cabell County schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. October 26, 2020 - Three individuals at Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the individuals were last at school Tuesday, October 20 and the third Monday, October 19. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result,19 additional individuals have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. October 25, 2020 - An individual at Village of Barboursville Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Friday, October 23, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 17 additional individuals have been asked to quarantine. Village of Barboursville Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. ace coverings will continue to be required to be worn at all times by students in grades 3-12. PK-2 students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. All students should wear face coverings when riding the school bus and all adults should wear face coverings at all times.Thursday, October 15, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department issued a “Stay at Home Advisory” in order to help slow the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections in Cabell County. The advisory details additional, voluntary steps members of our community can take to better slow the progression of the disease, protecting our citizens and keeping as many sectors of the economy operating as possible, including our schools.The Health Department has emphasized that the recommendations in the advisory are in no way mandatory and do not alter the color code system already in place and published on the West Virginia Department of Education website.To read the full text of the Health Department's advisory, you may visit their website, www.cabellhealth.org ** October 27, 2020 - An individual working for the Cabell County Schools Transportation Department has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual last reported for duty Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the district in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, two additional individuals at Southside Elementary and two additional individuals at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. All Cabell County schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. October 26, 2020 - Three individuals at Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the individuals were last at school Tuesday, October 20 and the third Monday, October 19. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result,19 additional individuals have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. October 25, 2020 - An individual at Village of Barboursville Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Friday, October 23, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 17 additional individuals have been asked to quarantine. Village of Barboursville Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus