FIU Postpones Football Game with Marshall

 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 - 21:10 Updated 54 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Florida International University has made the decision to postpone its home football game against Marshall University due to a lack of available scholarship student-athletes, the school said in Tuesday release. No makeup date has been set.


The school said the shortage is due to quarantining of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, as well as injuries.

The Thundering Herd (5-0) is currently ranked 19th by the Associated Press and 18th in the Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll.

Marshall will host UMass on Saturday, November 7 at 2:30 in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Minutemen, who are an FBS Independent playing a limited fall schedule this season, fell 41-0 at Georgia Southern on Saturday, October 17.
