Most read
- Akron Man Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Akron to West Virginia Meth Conspiracy
- Marshall Health announces new chief medical officer, chief medical information officer
- Conchata Ferrell, Emmy-nominated Actress and Marshall Graduate, Dies
- Missing Woman Found Dead
- Cabell County Schools Release ongoing COVID Investigations
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- Huntington High Celebrates Graduation at Big Sandy Superstore Arena; Family, Friends, Fashion Filled Venue
- NEW ON SCREEN... Mar-Vell Slashes Records Trounces Wonder Woman; "Captive State," "Five Feet Apart" Unlikely to Dethrone Her
FIU Postpones Football Game with Marshall
Tuesday, October 27, 2020 - 21:10 Updated 54 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
The school said the shortage is due to quarantining of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, as well as injuries.
The Thundering Herd (5-0) is currently ranked 19th by the Associated Press and 18th in the Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll.
Marshall will host UMass on Saturday, November 7 at 2:30 in Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Minutemen, who are an FBS Independent playing a limited fall schedule this season, fell 41-0 at Georgia Southern on Saturday, October 17.