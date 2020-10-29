Downtown Huntington Library Closed due to COVID

According to a press release, one person has tested positive at the downtown branch.

The downtown branch of the Cabell County Public Library will be closed until further notice. The drive-through service window remains open at this time, and we will continue to provide phone service as well. All of our branches will remain open.

The drive-up window will be available and telephones will be answered. All other Cabell County branch libraries will remain open to the public. Books and materials that are currently checked out can be returned at the drop box or to branch libraries.

Patrons are urged use our webpage www.cabell.lib.wv.us for continued online services for reading and listening material. We will continue to keep the public updated on Facebook, the website, and through the media.

No further information is available.