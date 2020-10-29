Most read
- Cabell County Schools Release ongoing COVID Investigations
- Outbreak, Four Deaths Reported Huntington Health & Rehab Center
- Huntington Political Vehicle Parades Require Permits, Mayor Williams
- OPINION ... Steven J. Davis: When principle collides with preference
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Takes Another State Title
- COLUMN... Mark Caserta: 2020 Democrat Platform: “Free Stuff” for your vote!
- New Friday Films at Pullman Include Wide Selection of Horror Thrills
Downtown Huntington Library Closed due to COVID
The drive-up window will be available and telephones will be answered. All other Cabell County branch libraries will remain open to the public. Books and materials that are currently checked out can be returned at the drop box or to branch libraries.
Patrons are urged use our webpage www.cabell.lib.wv.us for continued online services for reading and listening material. We will continue to keep the public updated on Facebook, the website, and through the media.
No further information is available.