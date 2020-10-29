Outbreak, Four Deaths Reported Huntington Health & Rehab Center

 Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 11:05

An active outbreak of COVID has been reported at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, according to the DHHR. 87 positive residents, 38 positive staff members and four deaths have been reported. 

An active outbreak is reported at St. Mary's Hospital with two patients and nine staff members. Cabell Health Care reports two positive staff and Heritage Center reports one staff member testing positive. 

 

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx

 

 

 

