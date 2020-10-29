Most read
DON SURBER.... Biden's "lead" magically shrinks 3 points in one night
Nothing to see here, folks. The Democrat Party has everything under control. It bounced back to 4.6 points today, IBD/TIPP assured one and all.
The pollster said, "The latest Trump vs. Biden poll shows a slight widening of former Vice President Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump. However, the race remains competitive with just six days left, the IBD/TIPP presidential poll update suggests.
"Today's Trump vs. Biden poll update finds the Democratic challenger leading the Republican incumbent by 4.6 points, 50%-45.4%, in a four-way presidential poll of likely voters. Biden's lead was down to 4.4 points on Tuesday.
"Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen has the support of 1.6%, and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins 0.6% in the latest Biden vs. Trump poll."
John Nolte at Breitbart noted, "Rasmussen, another one of the few pollsters who got 2016 correct, released a national poll Monday that has Trump leading by a single point, 48 to 47 percent. In this weekly tracking poll, Trump closed what had been a 12 point gap in just a few weeks.Click to continue reading: https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2020/10/bidens-lead-magically-shrinks-3-p...