DON SURBER.... Biden's "lead" magically shrinks 3 points in one night

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 15:53 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

And just like that, Biden's lead in the national IBD/TIPP poll shrank from 7 points to 4.4 on Tuesday.

Nothing to see here, folks. The Democrat Party has everything under control. It bounced back to 4.6 points today, IBD/TIPP assured one and all.  

The pollster said, "The latest Trump vs. Biden poll shows a slight widening of former Vice President Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump. However, the race remains competitive with just six days left, the IBD/TIPP presidential poll update suggests.

 

"Today's Trump vs. Biden poll update finds the Democratic challenger leading the Republican incumbent by 4.6 points, 50%-45.4%, in a four-way presidential poll of likely voters. Biden's lead was down to 4.4 points on Tuesday.

 

"Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen has the support of 1.6%, and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins 0.6% in the latest Biden vs. Trump poll."  

John Nolte at Breitbart noted, "Rasmussen, another one of the few pollsters who got 2016 correct, released a national poll Monday that has Trump leading by a single point, 48 to 47 percent. In this weekly tracking poll, Trump closed what had been a 12 point gap in just a few weeks.

  Click to continue reading: https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2020/10/bidens-lead-magically-shrinks-3-p...
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus