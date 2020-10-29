COVID-19 Cases Reported at three Cabell Schools

Huntington High School - An individual at Huntington High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 14 additional individuals in the Huntington High community have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Nichols Elementary - An individual at Nichols Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Monday, October 26, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional individuals at the school are asked to quarantine. Nichols Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Spring Hill Elementary - An individual at Spring Hill Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Friday, October 23, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, four additional individuals at Spring Hill Elementary and one additional employee of the Transportation Department have been asked to quarantine. Spring Hill Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.