Cabell County Schools Report Eight Additional COVID Cases

Four of the individuals last attended school October 20, one last attended October 22 and the other October 27. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 11 additional individuals at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Cabell Midland High School - An individual at Cabell Midland High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Monday, October 26, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 25 individuals at Cabell Midland High School and one Central Office employee have been asked to quarantine. Cabell Midland High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Guyandotte Elementary School - An individual at Guyandotte Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, nine additional individuals in the Guyandotte Elementary school community have been asked to quarantine. Guyandotte Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

