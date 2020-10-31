OPINION: Don Surber - Rural America Will Save the USA on Tuesday

The two-lane from Poca west to Eleanor is freshly paved and smooth as it follows the Kanawha river. The hills on the north and the flatter land along the river have modest houses, trailers, and an occasional store. There's a nice cemetery. Today you will see two presidential signs. One for President Donald Trump, the other for third-party candidate Jo Jorgensen and her running mate Spike Cohen.

What we lack in political signs, we make up for in American flags. And this year the American flag is a silent signal of support for the president's re-election.

It is not that Northern Putnam County is particularly Republican. Our two state delegates are a Democrat and a Republican. The coal miners first came here, and the chemical workers who settled here later were largely Democrat. But slowly it has come around to accepting a few Republicans.

President Trump would have made a fine Democrat 60 years ago when Kennedy ran. West Virginia loved Jack Kennedy.