OPINION: Don Surber - Rural America Will Save the USA on Tuesday
What we lack in political signs, we make up for in American flags. And this year the American flag is a silent signal of support for the president's re-election.
It is not that Northern Putnam County is particularly Republican. Our two state delegates are a Democrat and a Republican. The coal miners first came here, and the chemical workers who settled here later were largely Democrat. But slowly it has come around to accepting a few Republicans.
President Trump would have made a fine Democrat 60 years ago when Kennedy ran. West Virginia loved Jack Kennedy.Read more at Don Surber. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Surber is a retired newspaper columnist now living in Putnam County.