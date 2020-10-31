Nov. 2 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, October 31, 2020 - 10:13

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the town hall on "B" St.

 

I.    OPENING

       A.  Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.   READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

       A.  From Regular Meeting of October 5, 2020


III.  TREASURER’S REPORT

       A.  Account Balances

       B.  Approval of Expenditures

 

IV.   DELEGATIONS

 

V.    MAYOR’S COMMENTS

       A.  COVID-19 Update and Impact

       B.  CVFD Rocco’s Dinner


VI.   UNFINISHED BUSINESS

       A.  KRT Property transfers

       B.  Amoco lot, east of floodwall Rt. 60

       C.  Harold Perdue house and shop, east of floodwall on B

       D.  Playground at A and 2nd Street E.

       E.  Gun range and surrounding acres

       F.   Stark Property transfers

 

VII.  NEW BUSINESS

       A.  Water and Sewer billing software update proposal

       B.  Street light installation proposal

       C.  Route 60 entry sign proposal

       D.  DEP Sewer report

       E.   Proposal for overflow permit

       F.   Muni Code Town ordinance proposal

       G.  Main and D Street curb installation

       H.  Hubbard Heights sewer proposal from PSC

        I.  Employee stipend for virus expenses

 

VIII. OTHER REPORTS

        A.  Police Report

        B.  Stormwater Report

        C.  Maintenance Report

 

IX.    ADJOURNMENT

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus