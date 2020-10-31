Most read
- Mayor: Huntington Political Vehicle Parades Require Permits
- Outbreak, Four Deaths Reported Huntington Health & Rehab Center
- Downtown Huntington Library Closed Due to COVID
- DON SURBER.... Biden's "lead" magically shrinks 3 points in one night
- Marshall Upsets Southern Miss
- St. Joseph Invitational Basketball Tournament
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- Huntington High Celebrates Graduation at Big Sandy Superstore Arena; Family, Friends, Fashion Filled Venue
Nov. 2 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of October 5, 2020
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. COVID-19 Update and Impact
B. CVFD Rocco’s Dinner
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. KRT Property transfers
B. Amoco lot, east of floodwall Rt. 60
C. Harold Perdue house and shop, east of floodwall on B
D. Playground at A and 2nd Street E.
E. Gun range and surrounding acres
F. Stark Property transfers
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Water and Sewer billing software update proposal
B. Street light installation proposal
C. Route 60 entry sign proposal
D. DEP Sewer report
E. Proposal for overflow permit
F. Muni Code Town ordinance proposal
G. Main and D Street curb installation
H. Hubbard Heights sewer proposal from PSC
I. Employee stipend for virus expenses
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT