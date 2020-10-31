Most read
Dreyfuse Murder Conviction Getting Another Look
Special Judge Jay M. Hoke held a hearing on various post-conviction petitions filed by Dreyfuse. For reasons not immediately clear, the hearing originally scheduled for 4 p.m. in Huntington was changed to 11 a.m. in Hamlin.
In an exclusive interview with Huntington News.net from the Northern Correctional Facility in Moundsville, Dreyfuse gave his account of what occurred during the three-hour hearing. The favorable rulings, Dreyfuse said, included Hoke appointing him counsel for his habeas petition, and disqualifying Special Prosecutor Mark A. Sorsaia from it due to potential conflict with him reviewing Dreyfuse's petition for presentation to the grand jury.
In April, the state Supreme Court reversed Judge Alfred Ferguson's order dismissing Dreyfuse's application to present a case of perjury against Huntington Police Sgt. Ryan Bentley, and subornation of perjury by then-Cabell Prosecuting Attorney Christopher D. Chiles citing Ferguson's failure to conduct any type of fact-finding. Following the Court's decision, Ferguson appointed Sorsaia to make an evaluation on Dreyfuse's petition.