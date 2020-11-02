Cabell Schools Designated with Yellow Color Code for the Week Beginning November 1, 2020

Cabell County Schools is designated with a yellow color code by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) for the week beginning Sunday, November 1, 2020. This means there is increased community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Cabell County. The district will continue to operate on the blended and virtual model schedules previously announced. Athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by WVSSAC.

Face coverings will continue to be required to be worn at all times by students in grades 3-12. PK-2 students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. All students should wear face coverings when riding the school bus and all adults should wear face coverings at all times.



Thursday, October 15, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department issued a “Stay at Home Advisory” in order to help slow the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections in Cabell County. The advisory details additional, voluntary steps members of our community can take to better slow the progression of the disease, protecting our citizens and keeping as many sectors of the economy operating as possible, including our schools.



The Health Department has emphasized that the recommendations in the advisory are in no way mandatory and do not alter the color code system already in place and published on the West Virginia Department of Education website.



To read the full text of the Health Department's advisory, you may visit their website, www.cabellhealth.org.

Current COVID-19 Investigations

November 1, 2020 - An individual at Huntington High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Thursday, October 29, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, two additional people at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

October 30, 2020 - An individual at Huntington Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional individuals at Huntington Middle School have been asked to quarantine. Huntington Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

October 30, 2020 - Six individuals at Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19. Four of the individuals last attended school October 20, one last attended October 22 and the other October 27. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 11 additional individuals at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

****October 30, 2020 - An individual at Cabell Midland High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Monday, October 26, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 25 individuals at Cabell Midland High School and one Central Office employee have been asked to quarantine. Cabell Midland High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

October 30, 2020 - An individual at Guyandotte Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, nine additional individuals in the Guyandotte Elementary school community have been asked to quarantine. Guyandotte Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

October 29, 2020 - An individual at Huntington High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 14 additional individuals in the Huntington High community have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

October 29, 2020 - An individual at Nichols Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Monday, October 26, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional individuals at the school are asked to quarantine. Nichols Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

COVID-19 Case Reporting (Active Cases)

School Positive Notification Date Active Cases Students & Staff Quarantined* School Status HIGH SCHOOLS





Cabell Midland High October 30, 2020 1 25**** Open October 19, 2020 1 27 Huntington High November 1, 2020 1 2 Open October 30, 2020 6 11 October 29, 2020 1 14 October 27, 2020 0 2** October 26, 2020 3 20 October 23, 2020 1 12 October 19, 2020 1 0 MIDDLE SCHOOLS







Huntington Middle School October 30, 2020 1 0 Open ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS





Culloden Elementary October 22, 2020 1 5 Open October 19, 2020 1 0 Explorer Academy October 28, 2020 1 9 Open Guyandotte Elementary October 30, 2020 1 9 Open Nichols Elementary October 29, 2020 1 0 Open Southside Elementary October 27, 2020 0 2** Open Spring Hill Elementary October 27, 2020 1 4*** Open Village of Barboursville Elem. October 25, 2020 1 17 Open October 23, 2020 1 0 DISTRICT OFFICES Central Office October 30, 2020 0 1**** Open Transportation Complex October 27, 2020 0 1*** Open October 27, 2020 1** 0