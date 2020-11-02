Most read
- Dreyfuse Murder Conviction Getting Another Look
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Cabell County Schools Report Eight Additional COVID Cases
- Outbreak, Four Deaths Reported Huntington Health & Rehab Center
- Marshall Upsets Southern Miss
- Nov. 2 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- OPINION: Don Surber - Rural America Will Save the USA on Tuesday
Nov. 2 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
The public can participate via teleconference. To join the meeting, call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 08 761 496#. Those attending the meeting via teleconference, and wish to address the Board as part f the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meeting must fill out this form at the following link at least 30 minutes prior meeting. The complete agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.