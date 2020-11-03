Positive COVID-19 Cases at Huntington High School and Crossroads Academy

Huntington High School - Two individuals at Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19. The first individual was last at school Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The second individual was last at school Friday, October 30, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, three additional individuals at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.