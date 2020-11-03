Most read
Positive COVID-19 Cases at Huntington High School and Crossroads Academy
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 12:32 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Crossroads Academy – An individual at Crossroads Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Monday, October 26, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional individuals have been asked to quarantine. Crossroads Academy remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.