Positive COVID-19 Cases at Huntington High School and Crossroads Academy

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 12:32 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington High School - Two individuals at Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19. The first individual was last at school Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The second individual was last at school Friday, October 30, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, three additional individuals at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

 

Crossroads Academy – An individual at Crossroads Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Monday, October 26, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional individuals have been asked to quarantine. Crossroads Academy remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

 