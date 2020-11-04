Most read
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Positive COVID-19 Cases at Huntington High School and Crossroads Academy
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
- Herd Loses to OU After Comeback
- IMAGES New Flag Flies at VA
- Chesapeake, Ironton Advance in Huntington St. Joe Gold Bracket
- Kentucky Cruises by Marshall Twice in Women's Softball
- Dreyfuse Murder Conviction Getting Another Look
Current Cabell Schools COVID Investigations
November 3, 2020 - An individual at Barboursville Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No one else at Barboursville Middle School has been asked to quarantine as a result of this case. Barboursville Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
November 2, 2020 - Two individuals at Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19. The first individual was last at school Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The second individual was last at school Friday, October 30, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, three additional individuals at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. November 2, 2020 – An individual at Crossroads Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Monday, October 26, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional individuals have been asked to quarantine. Crossroads Academy remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. November 1, 2020 - An individual at Huntington High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Thursday, October 29, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, two additional people at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.