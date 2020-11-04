Current Cabell Schools COVID Investigations

Current COVID-19 Investigations November 3, 2020 - An individual at Huntington High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Thursday, October 29, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, a close contact who reports to Barboursville Middle School has been asked to quarantine. No other individuals at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine as a result of this case. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.





November 3, 2020 - An individual at Barboursville Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No one else at Barboursville Middle School has been asked to quarantine as a result of this case. Barboursville Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.



November 2, 2020 - Two individuals at Huntington High School have tested positive for COVID-19. The first individual was last at school Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The second individual was last at school Friday, October 30, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, three additional individuals at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. November 2, 2020 – An individual at Crossroads Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Monday, October 26, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional individuals have been asked to quarantine. Crossroads Academy remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. November 1, 2020 - An individual at Huntington High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Thursday, October 29, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, two additional people at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.