Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Meth Drug Crime

“Another Ohio poison peddler dealing meth in Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Keaton is the latest in a long line of Ohio drug dealers that have been convicted by my office. Out of state drug dealers are not welcome in West Virginia.”

Keaton admitted that on February 25, 2020, he met a person on the 1900 block of 12th Avenue in Huntington and sold them 10.159 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $200. On March 3, 2020, Keaton sold the same person 20.837 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $400.

Keaton faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine when sentenced on February 1, 2021.

The Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Greg McVey is handling the prosecution.

Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:20-cr-00112.