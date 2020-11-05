Most read
Marshall professor publishes chapter in new book, ‘Sport and the Pandemic’
Thursday, November 5, 2020 - 16:44 Updated 5 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The COVID-19 outbreak had many implications for sports in Hong Kong, for both professional competitors and amateur athletes. Olympic athletes could not qualify for the Olympic Games because qualifying events were cancelled. Others had their training schedules upended by fitness center closures and the postponement of the 2020 Olympics. For more casual athletes, COVID-19 mitigation efforts canceled community sports and reduced opportunities for physical activity and social interaction.
These and other effects of the pandemic are closely examined at length by Mak and Cheung in the chapter. The chapter may be read online at https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/e/9781003105916/chapters/10.4324/9781003105916-16.