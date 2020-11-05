Marshall professor publishes chapter in new book, ‘Sport and the Pandemic’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The new book “Sport and the Pandemic” contains a chapter from Marshall University’s director of sport tourism and hospitality management program, Dr. Jennifer Mak.

The chapter is titled “The Effect of COVID-19 on Hong Kong Sports.” The chapter was written through a collaboration between Mak and Siu Yin Cheung of Hong Kong Baptist University. They analyzed how athletics in Hong Kong were affected during the first 100 days of the coronavirus pandemic.