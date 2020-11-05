Marshall faculty, staff going above and beyond to help students during COVID-19

Huntington– The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for everyone in the Marshall family. Instruction and learning have changed. Jobs and responsibilities have been altered. Even with all the new efforts that are required, members of the Marshall faculty and staff have gone beyond the call of duty to help students who are struggling during these trying times.

From delivering care packages and takeout to quarantined students, to bringing in therapy animals for much-needed respite, their efforts have been broad and conscientious to make sure that students know that they are not alone this semester and their concerns are being heard. Some have anonymously donated masks, hand sanitizer, ice cream sandwiches – anything to make students’ lives easier and raise their spirits.

“When faculty and staff go above and beyond their regular job duties to provide students with extra support, it can make a significant difference in the students’ lives,” said Mistie Bibbee, director of housing and residence life at Marshall. “During a normal academic year, we do not always know the personal challenges a student is facing. As we navigate COVID, those challenges are still there, along with possible feelings of increased anxiety or isolation. Knowing that someone cares and that they are willing to go the extra mile can brighten the students’ day and make a lasting impact on their lives.”

Marshall’s Classified Staff Council mobilized quickly after being notified by President Jerome Gilbert at a recent meeting that several students were quarantined, either because they’d tested positive for COVID or they were awaiting test results.

“Council members opted to create 24 COVID Care Bags with a note letting the quarantined students know that their Marshall Family is thinking of them and we wanted to provide some items to make their quarantine more enjoyable,” said Missy Morrison, a member of the council and chair of the Staff Development and Services committee.

They teamed up and purchased snack cakes, Rice Krispies treats, candy, gum, protein bars, cookies and crackers. The College of Liberal Arts provided stress balls, Orientation and the University College provided drawstring bags and stress squiggles. Carol Hurula, Crystal Stewart, and Tony Waugh from Staff Council, as well as several library staff, have been instrumental in creating and delivering the bags each time, Morrison said.

“Several of us met at lunchtime that week in Drinko and put the bags together and delivered to staff at Holderby Hall, so they could be distributed during meal time,” Morrison said. “The bags are a way for us to come together and serve – as family – something Marshall is so very good at doing.

“President Gilbert and Provost Jaime Taylor have been supportive as well, and we’re so grateful to them,” Morrison said. “… We hope to continue as long as there is need, and we welcome any department, staff or faculty member’s participation.”

Along with snacks and other goodies, Marshall employees have run errands for quarantined students and brought some therapy animals to help calm nerves of any student who loves time with a furry friend. For Tabby Collins, a junior Biological Sciences (Pre-Med) major, a visit from a therapy dog made all the difference.

“The day that I met Juner was a pretty rough one, but I don’t think (Bonnie Bailey, director of student support services) knew that. It was honestly a coincidence that she had Juner in the Student Support Services office,” Collins said. “However, it ended up being a much needed relief. Juner came right up to me and sat at my feet while I got to pet him. He helped to calm me down before two very important tests that I actually aced. I don’t think I would have done as well on those tests if Juner hadn’t been there to take away my stress beforehand. It was such a relief to get to meet Juner, and I’ve very grateful that Bonnie is so willing to bring a therapy dog to help students.”

Marshall parent Angela Holley echoed Collins’ appreciation for therapy animals.

“My son has been struggling to adapt to a virtual learning environment. This is compounded by his struggle with anxiety and depression,” Holley said. “The Student Support Services program has served not only as his academic support but also as a second family. They are his advocates, encouragers and advisors. This support is invaluable during any college journey but during the pandemic it has been his lifeline.”

For more information about Marshall University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.marshall.edu/coronavirus.