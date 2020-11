Nov. 9 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

I. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. Reports of the Mayor

IV. Resolution re: #2020-R-67 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH THIRTY-FIVE (35) KENWOOD RADIOS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

V. Resolution re: #2020-R-68 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH GLOCK FIREARMS AND MAGAZINES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

VI. Resolution re: #2020-R-69 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF A PARCEL OF PROPERTY FROM HUNTINGTON URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY TO THE AUTHORITY TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSTRUCTING THE 20th STREET FIRE STATION

Sponsored by:Councilman Ted Kluemper

VIII. Resolution re: #2020-R-71 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING the MAYOR TO EXPEND FUNDS CURRENTLY HELD IN THE “CAPITOL OUTLAY-OTHER IMPROVEMENTS” BUDGET LINE FOR IMPROVEMENTS TO THE 10th AVENUE and CHARLESTON AVENUE INTERCHANGES AT HAL GREER BOULEVARD AS PART OF THE FAIRFIELD PROJECT

Sponsored by:Councilwoman Toni Page

IX. Resolution re: #2020-R-73 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT TO THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) AND THE EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT (ESG) PROGRAMS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019 FUNDING

Sponsored by:Councilwoman Joyce Clark

X. Resolution re: #2020-R-74 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING A CONTRIBUTION TO THE HUNTINGTON WATER QUALITY BOARD

Sponsored by:(sponsor assigned pending committee approval)





XII. Resolution re : #2020-R-76 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER AN AGREEMENT WITH THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by:(sponsor assigned pending committee approval)





XIII. Good & Welfare

XIV. Adjournment