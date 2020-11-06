Most read
- New Marshall University Clinical Trial to Evaluate impact of Activated Charcoal Regimen on COVID-19 Symptoms
- Current Cabell Schools COVID Investigations
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
- OPINION: Don Surber - Trump Won't Give Up. We Won't Either
- Nov. 9 Wayne Town Council Meeting Agenda
Local historian honored by Drinko Academy at Marshall University
Howard Franklin Osburn, a Wayne County native, has published extensively through the Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society and worked diligently to preserve the history of Wayne County and its inhabitants. He has written several books, including a two-volume history of the Napier family, has compiled extensive census and cemetery inventories, and maintains the society’s website, where much of his work can be seen. Wayne County’s history over the past two hundred years has been substantially preserved thanks to his and the society’s efforts.
In remarks at the ceremony honoring Osburn, Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert commended Osburn on his years of service in the preservation of local history.
“We are a community of learners supported by many activities and experiences, both in formal settings and informal settings,” Gilbert said. “I’m very appreciative of Mr. Osburn’s work and applaud his tenacity, commitment, and love of history.”
Osburn was nominated for the award by Seibern Hazelett, president of the Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society.