Huntington Chamber's Christmas Parade, Party Cancelled due to COVID

After careful consideration and based on discussions with both health professionals and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Friday cancellation of it's Christmas festivities for 2020.

The festivities include the upcoming Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Huntington and the Chamber's annual holiday party, which occurs at City National Bank location on the corner of Third Avenue and 20th Street. “It was a difficult decision to cancel both of these events, as they are not only important events to our Chamber, but also the entire Huntington region,” said Toney Stroud, an attorney with Encova Insurance, and the Chamber's chairman. “Both of these events take a considerable amount of work and preparation in advance, so we thought it best to announce that we are cancelling them prior to their usual dates in the month of December," Stroud added. "Like everyone, it is our hope that everything will return to normal sooner than later and large public events like these will be able to occur again.” The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 550 businesses in Cabell and Wayne Counties. For more information, visit