Two Marshall Football Games Rescheduled

DALLAS, Tx. – Marshall Football had two of its Conference USA games rescheduled Wednesday in an announcement made by the league office.

The Thundering Herd (5-0 overall, 3-0 C-USA) will now host Rice (1-1, 1-1) on Saturday, December 5 in an affair that was originally scheduled for October 3. That game will be carried by one of the ESPN platforms at a start time that will be determined at a later date. Marshall will then travel to Miami to face FIU (0-3, 0-1) on Friday, December 11 at 6:30 p.m. in a contest that will be carried by CBS Sports Network. The Panthers postponed its game with the Thundering Herd last Friday due to a lack of scholarship student-athletes.

The Thundering Herd is 16th in the Associated Press poll and one spot higher in the Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll. Marshall's AP ranking is its highest since September 8, 2002, when it also climbed to No. 16, following a season-opening 50-17 victory over Appalachian State.

The Thundering Herd will host UMass (0-1) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a game that will be carried by ESPN+. Mark Martin and

will have the call from Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Ticket Information

Season ticket holders will have the ability to purchase their 2020 ticket locations for the Rice game on December 5, 2020. This game is considered a bonus seventh home game to the 2020 schedule, and as such, season ticket holders will be required to purchase their tickets for this game. The pricing for this game is as follows:

Chairbacks - $40 per ticket

Sideline Bleachers - $30 per ticket

Endzone Bleachers - $20 per ticket

Season ticket holders who purchase their 2020 ticket locations for the Rice game will have their ticket locations

guaranteed

in the event that Marshall hosts the Conference USA Championship game on December 18. Season ticket holders who do not reserve their Rice tickets by Friday, November 20 will not be guaranteed their ticket locations for the potential C-USA Championship game.

Starting today season ticket holders can go onto HerdZone.com and sign into their account to reserve their tickets.

Parking passes for the Rice game will be complimentary for all season parking pass holders who reserve their ticket locations. Season parking pass holders will use the dark green Game 6 Charlotte pass for the Charlotte game (11/21) AND Rice game (12/5).

The deadline for season ticket holders to reserve their 2020 ticket locations for the Rice game is Friday, November 20 at 4 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, November 23 at 9 a.m.

Contact the Marshall Ticket Office at 800-THE-HERD during normal office hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for more information.