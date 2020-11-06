HERD ZONE: Top 25 Ranked Herd Playing U Mass

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Twice upon a time, the Marshall football team defeated Appalachian State and, that same season, reached No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Thundering Herd (5-0 overall, 3-0 Conference USA) welcomes UMass (0-1) this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+) for a rare November non-conference matchup. Marshall is No. 16 in the AP poll and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches' poll. This marks the highest ranking for a Herd football team since Sept. 8, 2002, a week after Marshall beat App State, 50-17, in that season's opening game.

That was 2002 team's ceiling, at least in terms of national rankings. Marshall's '02 squad lost to a formidable foe, No. 7 Virginia Tech, in the second game of the season, and tumbled out of the Top 25 until after bowl season. If Marshall continues to stay unbeaten in 2020, it could continue to climb in the Top 25 poll.

The Herd jumped four spots – from the first spot outside of the Top 25 to No. 22 on Oct. 18 – and has continued a steady climb since. On Oct. 25, Marshall was ranked No. 19, up three spots after a win against FAU. This week, even after a weekend with a postponed game, the Herd jumped another three spots.

The last time Marshall was ranked in the top 15 was the 1999 season, which saw the Herd finish 13-0 and climb to No. 10 in the final rankings. Marshall was ranked in the top 15 for the final 11 weeks of the season in 1999.

