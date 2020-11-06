Two December Movies Pushed to 2021; Marquee Announces Flashback Schedule

Disney has announced that "Death on the Nile" and "Free Guy" have been pushed back from their scheduled December 2020 openings. That only leaves WB "Wonder Woman 1984" scheduled for Christmas Day as a studio blockbuster for this year.

The virus continues record infections in the U.S., but with the exception of NY and LA cinemas remain free to continuing rolling mostly repertory /flashback product. However, portions of Europe have closed cinemas again due to spread of the rampaging infection.

Meanwhile, Marquee Cinemas has announced an added slate of Flashback films through Christmas including Chevy Chase's National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," which opened Nov. 6.

NOV 13: The Polar Express

NOV 20: Santa Clause

NOV 27: Elf

Dec 4.: White Christmas

Dec 11: The Grinch

Dec. 18: It's a Wonderful Life