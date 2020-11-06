Most read
Two December Movies Pushed to 2021; Marquee Announces Flashback Schedule
Friday, November 6, 2020 - 16:21 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The virus continues record infections in the U.S., but with the exception of NY and LA cinemas remain free to continuing rolling mostly repertory /flashback product. However, portions of Europe have closed cinemas again due to spread of the rampaging infection.
Meanwhile, Marquee Cinemas has announced an added slate of Flashback films through Christmas including Chevy Chase's National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," which opened Nov. 6.
NOV 13: The Polar Express
NOV 20: Santa Clause
NOV 27: Elf
Dec 4.: White Christmas
Dec 11: The Grinch
Dec. 18: It's a Wonderful Life