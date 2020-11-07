COVID-19 Case Investigations: November 6, 2020

Cabell County Career Technology Center – Two individuals at the Cabell County Career Technology Center have tested positive for COVID-19. One individual was last at school Wednesday, November 4, 2020 and the other was last at school Monday, November 2, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional people have been asked to quarantine. The Cabell County Career Technology Center remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Cabell Midland High School - An individual at Cabell Midland High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Monday, November 2, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 15 additional individuals at Cabell Midland High School have been asked to quarantine. Cabell Midland High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Huntington High School - An individual at Huntington High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Thursday, November 5, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 20 additional individuals at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine. These quarantines include several members of the marching band. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, the band will not be performing this evening. Huntington High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Huntington East Middle School - An individual at Huntington East Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Friday, October 30, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional people have been asked to quarantine. Huntington East Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

