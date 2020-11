It's the morning after the 2020 election, and the result everyone is waiting for—will Donald Trump best Joe Biden, or vice versa?—is still a mystery wrapped in a clusterfuck. But there was one absolutely certain loser last night: the war on drugs.

If Americans across the country provided a clear mandate for anything this year, it's ending the hold that drug prohibition has on our country.

Read more at Reason.

Brown is a senior editor at Reason.