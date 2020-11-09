COVID-19 Case Investigations: November 9, 2020

Hite Saunders Elementary – An individual at Hite Saunders Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Thursday, November 5, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, five additional people have been asked to quarantine. Hite Saunders Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

Central City Elementary – In what has been determined to be unrelated cases, two individuals at Central City Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals were last at school Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 22 additional people, including others from from Central City Elementary as well as relatives at other Cabell schools, have been asked to quarantine. Central City Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.





Culloden Elementary – An individual at Culloden Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Monday, November 9, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 13 additional people at the school and two individuals from other Cabell Schools have been asked to quarantine. Culloden Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.