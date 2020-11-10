Most read
Marshall to host online dessert auction to benefit United Way of the River Cities
Community members are invited to participate. Visit www.marshall.edu/unitedway Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 16-18, to find a link to the auction. Volunteer bakers will post photos of their desserts, and the public will have an opportunity to bid on their favorites.
Those who place the highest bids will have an opportunity to pick up their desserts Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 23-24, at Drinko Library on the Huntington campus.
“The United Way supports so many important causes in our community, especially now, when so many people are struggling with both their financial and their physical health,” said Gayle Brazeau, chair of Marshall’s 2020 United Way Workplace Campaign. “We thought an online dessert auction would be a safe, exciting way for community members to contribute to the cause — and it’s just in time for Thanksgiving, so they can check baking off their to-do list and support a good cause at the same time.”
Desserts to be auctioned will include gourmet pie with the plate, decadent chocolate cake, homemade pumpkin roll, freshly baked cookies and much more.
With questions, contact event organizer William “Tootie” Carter at carterw@marshall.edu.