Marshall to present online performance of ‘Invisible Dances’ guitar recital
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 - 23:11 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The program will feature works by Mauro Giuliani (performed on a period instrument), François Couperin, Júlio Alves, Luciano Fleming, Sérgio Assad, and Eustáquio Grilo, as well as the first performance of ‘Invisible Dances” (composed in 2020 by Giorgio Signorile and dedicated to Alves) in collaboration with dancer Ana Cecília Alves.
The recital is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.