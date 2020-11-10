Marshall to present online performance of ‘Invisible Dances’ guitar recital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will present “Invisible Dances,” an online guitar recital by faculty member Dr. Júlio Alves, planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. The concert will be livestreamed from Smith Recital Hall, where Alves will performing. All are welcome to watch the performance, which will be available on YouTube at www.marshall.edu/music/youtube .

The program will feature works by Mauro Giuliani (performed on a period instrument), François Couperin, Júlio Alves, Luciano Fleming, Sérgio Assad, and Eustáquio Grilo, as well as the first performance of ‘Invisible Dances” (composed in 2020 by Giorgio Signorile and dedicated to Alves) in collaboration with dancer Ana Cecília Alves.

The recital is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.