Most read
- Nov. 17 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- Nov. 12 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Morrisey Urges U.S. Supreme Court to Overturn Pa. Absentee Ballot Ruling
- Downtown Huntington Library Implements Stay at Home Changes
- Just Desserts: Marshall Hosting Online Auction to Benefit United Way of the River Cities
- PSC Announces Online Portal for Blocked Railroad Crossing Complaints
- Marshall to present online performance of ‘Invisible Dances’ guitar recital
- OPINION: DON SURBER - Hope is Alive in America
WV Marquee Cinemas Schedules for Nov 13-20
COME AWAY
In this imaginative origin story of two of the most beloved characters in literature - Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland - eight-year-old Alice (Keira Chansa), her mischievous brother Peter (Jordan A. Nash) and their brilliant older sibling David (Reece Yates) let their imaginations run wild one blissful summer in the English countryside. Encouraged by their parents Jack and Rose (David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie), the kids' make-believe tea parties, sword fights and pirate ship adventures come to an abrupt end when tragedy strikes. Peter, eager to prove himself a hero to his grief-stricken and financially-struggling parents, journeys with Alice to London, where they try to sell a treasured heirloom to the sinister pawnshop owner known as C.J. (David Gyasi). Returning home, Alice seeks temporary refuge in a wondrous rabbit hole while Peter permanently escapes reality by entering a magical realm as leader of the "Lost Boys.
FREAKY
Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher, her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.
Beckley, WV
Marquee Galleria 14
Come Away (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05
Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05
Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35
Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35
Freaky (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10
Hillbilly Elegy (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40
Let Him Go (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00
Come Play (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50
Spell (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 6:10, 9:10
Mon - Thu: 6:10 PM
After We Collided (R) Reserved
Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00
Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00
Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20
Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20
Honest Thief (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20
The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30
The Call (NR) Reserved
Fri: 3:05, 6:05, 9:05
Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05
Sun: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05
Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:05
The New Mutants (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45
Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45
Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15
Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15
The Polar Express (G) FBC20; Reserved
Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:50
Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:50
Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15
Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15
Toy Story (G) Reserved
Fri: 3:10 PM
Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10
Mon - Thu: 3:10 PM
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25
Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45
Triadelphia, WV
Come Away (PG) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05
Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05
Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35
Tue: 8:10 PM
Freaky (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
Tue: 7:10 PM
Let Him Go (R) No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Tue: 7:30 PM
Come Play (PG-13)
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Tue: 6:50 PM
Spell (R)
Fri: 4:40, 7:20, 9:50
Sat: 1:30, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50
Sun: 1:30, 4:40, 7:20
Tue: 8:10 PM
The Addams Family (PG)
Fri: 3:20 PM
Sat & Sun: 12:10, 2:30
The Empty Man (R)
Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20
Tue: 7:15 PM
Honest Thief (PG-13)
Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20
Tue: 7:20 PM
The War with Grandpa (PG)
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Tue: 7:00 PM
The Call (NR)
Fri & Sat: 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 7:10 PM
Tue: 6:30 PM
Tenet (PG-13)
Fri: 5:10, 8:40
Sat: 1:20, 5:10, 8:40
Sun: 1:20, 5:10
Tue: 6:40 PM
The New Mutants (PG-13)
Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45
Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45
Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15
Tue: 7:40 PM
The Polar Express (G) FBC20
Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:50
Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:50
Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15
Tue: 6:35 PM
Toy Story (G)
Fri: 3:10 PM
Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13)
Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25
Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45
Tue: 7:50 PM
Beetlejuice (PG)
Fri & Sat: 6:50, 9:20
Sun: 6:50 PM
Tue: 8:20 PM
Welch, WV
Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri & Sat: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material
Fri & Sat: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45
Summersville, WV
Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
Let Him Go (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri & Sat: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material
Fri & Sat: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45
Huntington, WV
Come Away (PG) Disturbing Images; Fantasy Action/Violence; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05
Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05
Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35
Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35
Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10
Hillbilly Elegy (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40
Let Him Go (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00
Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50
Spell (R) Bloody Images; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence
Fri: 4:40, 7:20, 9:50
Sat: 1:30, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50
Sun: 1:30, 4:40, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:20
After We Collided (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Content
Fri: 4:20, 7:00, 9:35
Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:35
Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:00
The Empty Man (R) Disturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence
Fri: 3:05, 6:20, 9:30
Sat: 12:00, 3:05, 6:20, 9:30
Sun: 12:00, 3:05, 6:20
Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:20
Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence
Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20
The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:30, 6:35, 9:00
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:35, 9:00
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:35
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:35
The Polar Express (G) FBC20; Mild Peril
Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:50
Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:50
Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15
Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15
We Are Marshall (PG) Intense accident scene; Mild Language; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30
Toy Story (G)
Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:30
Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:30
Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25
Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45
Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45
Beetlejuice (PG) Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 3:40, 6:35, 9:15
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:35, 9:15
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:35
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:35
Charleston, WV
Come Away (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50
Freaky (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10
Freaky (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30
Hillbilly Elegy (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40
Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40
Let Him Go (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00
Let Him Go (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20
Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20
Come Play (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50
Spell (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 9:10 PM
After We Collided (R) Reserved
Fri & Sat: 6:15, 9:15
Sun - Thu: 6:15 PM
Honest Thief (PG-13) Reserved
Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20
Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20
The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30
The Polar Express (G) FBC20; Reserved
Fri: 3:15, 6:15
Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15
Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15
Toy Story (G) Reserved
Fri: 3:10 PM
Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10
Mon - Thu: 3:10 PM
Wytheville, VA
Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10
Tue: 7:10 PM
Let Him Go (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed
Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40
Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00
Tue: 7:00 PM
Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror
Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50
Tue: 6:50 PM
The Addams Family (PG) Action; Some Suggestive Material
Fri: 4:50, 7:05, 9:30
Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:05, 9:30
Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:05
Tue: 7:05 PM
The Empty Man (R) Disturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence
Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30
Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20
Tue: 6:55 PM
Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence
Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20
Tue: 7:20 PM
The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00
Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30
Tue: 6:30 PM
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material
Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25
Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45
Tue: 6:45 PM