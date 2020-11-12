WV Marquee Cinemas Schedules for Nov 13-20

COME AWAY





In this imaginative origin story of two of the most beloved characters in literature - Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland - eight-year-old Alice (Keira Chansa), her mischievous brother Peter (Jordan A. Nash) and their brilliant older sibling David (Reece Yates) let their imaginations run wild one blissful summer in the English countryside. Encouraged by their parents Jack and Rose (David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie), the kids' make-believe tea parties, sword fights and pirate ship adventures come to an abrupt end when tragedy strikes. Peter, eager to prove himself a hero to his grief-stricken and financially-struggling parents, journeys with Alice to London, where they try to sell a treasured heirloom to the sinister pawnshop owner known as C.J. (David Gyasi). Returning home, Alice seeks temporary refuge in a wondrous rabbit hole while Peter permanently escapes reality by entering a magical realm as leader of the "Lost Boys.





FREAKY





Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher, her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.





Beckley, WV

Marquee Galleria 14

Come Away (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35



Freaky (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Hillbilly Elegy (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Let Him Go (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Come Play (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Spell (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:10, 9:10

Mon - Thu: 6:10 PM



After We Collided (R) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:00

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Honest Thief (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



The Call (NR) Reserved

Fri: 3:05, 6:05, 9:05

Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05, 9:05

Sun: 12:05, 3:05, 6:05

Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:05



The New Mutants (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



The Polar Express (G) FBC20; Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:50

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:50

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Toy Story (G) Reserved

Fri: 3:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10 PM



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45

Triadelphia, WV

Come Away (PG) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Tue: 8:10 PM



Freaky (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



Let Him Go (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:30 PM



Come Play (PG-13)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM



Spell (R)

Fri: 4:40, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:30, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:30, 4:40, 7:20

Tue: 8:10 PM



The Addams Family (PG)

Fri: 3:20 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 2:30



The Empty Man (R)

Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20

Tue: 7:15 PM



Honest Thief (PG-13)

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Tue: 7:20 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG)

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 7:00 PM



The Call (NR)

Fri & Sat: 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 7:10 PM

Tue: 6:30 PM



Tenet (PG-13)

Fri: 5:10, 8:40

Sat: 1:20, 5:10, 8:40

Sun: 1:20, 5:10

Tue: 6:40 PM



The New Mutants (PG-13)

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:45

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Tue: 7:40 PM



The Polar Express (G) FBC20

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:50

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:50

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 6:35 PM



Toy Story (G)

Fri: 3:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Tue: 7:50 PM



Beetlejuice (PG)

Fri & Sat: 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 6:50 PM

Tue: 8:20 PM

Welch, WV

Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Summersville, WV

Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Let Him Go (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Huntington, WV

Come Away (PG) Disturbing Images; Fantasy Action/Violence; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:05

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:35, 6:35



Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Hillbilly Elegy (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Let Him Go (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Spell (R) Bloody Images; Disturbing Images; Language; Violence

Fri: 4:40, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:30, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:30, 4:40, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:20



After We Collided (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Content

Fri: 4:20, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:00



The Empty Man (R) Disturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence

Fri: 3:05, 6:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 3:05, 6:20, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 3:05, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:05, 6:20



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:35, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:35, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:35



The Polar Express (G) FBC20; Mild Peril

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:50

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:50

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



We Are Marshall (PG) Intense accident scene; Mild Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



Toy Story (G)

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:30

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:45



Beetlejuice (PG) Language; Some Disturbing Images; Some Frightening Images; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 3:40, 6:35, 9:15

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:35, 9:15

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:35

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:35

Charleston, WV

Come Away (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Freaky (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Freaky (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



Hillbilly Elegy (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Let Him Go (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Let Him Go (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:10

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Come Play (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50



Spell (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 9:10 PM



After We Collided (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 6:15, 9:15

Sun - Thu: 6:15 PM



Honest Thief (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon - Thu: 4:20, 7:20



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



The Polar Express (G) FBC20; Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15

Sat & Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Toy Story (G) Reserved

Fri: 3:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10

Mon - Thu: 3:10 PM

Wytheville, VA

Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



Let Him Go (R) Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:40

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:00 PM



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM



The Addams Family (PG) Action; Some Suggestive Material

Fri: 4:50, 7:05, 9:30

Sat: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:05, 9:30

Sun: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:05

Tue: 7:05 PM



The Empty Man (R) Disturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence

Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20

Tue: 6:55 PM



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Tue: 7:20 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:00

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 6:30 PM



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Tue: 6:45 PM