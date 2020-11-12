Downtown Huntington Library Implements Stay at Home Changes

The Cabell County Library, and all branches, remain open to the public. However, given the increase in community spread of Covid-19 and the stay at home advisory issued by the Cabell Huntington Health Department, we are encouraging patrons who use our downtown branch, when possible, to use the drive through window. This is located on the 5th Avenue side of the building and can be accessed by patrons in cars or on foot. Please call your local branch to determine what curbside services they are offering.

You can use our website to place a hold on materials and these can be picked up at the drive through window. Our staff will gladly browse for you if you are looking for materials by a specific author or on a specific topic. We also offer a range of digital services and databases which can be accessed remotely. We encourage patrons to use the drive through for their copying, faxing, and notary needs as well. If you need help in navigating the website, using our catalog remotely, or any of our digital services please call us at 304-528-5700 and we can provide you with assistance.

Information and Referral and the Tri-State Literacy Council also remain open to their clients. Information and Referral can be reached at 304-528-5660. In accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines we ask that anyone entering the building wear a mask which covers their mouth and nose and abide by the recommended physical distancing guidelines. Our restrooms remain closed to the public. We appreciate your patience in these matters and look forward to continuing to serve your needs either in person, via the drive through, or at a curbside location. Please call 304-528-5700 for further information.