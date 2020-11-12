Cabell Schools COVID Inspections

Current COVID-19 Investigations



November 10, 2020 – An individual at Cabell Midland High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Friday, October 30, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional quarantines have been requested. Cabell Midland High School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced. November 10, 2020 - An individual at Milton Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Friday, October 30, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No additional quarantines have been requested. Milton Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.

November 9, 2020 – An individual at Hite Saunders Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Thursday, November 5, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, five additional people have been asked to quarantine. Hite Saunders Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.



November 9, 2020 – In what has been determined to be unrelated cases, two individuals at Central City Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals were last at school Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 24 additional people, including others from from Central City Elementary as well as relatives at other Cabell schools, have been asked to quarantine. Central City Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.