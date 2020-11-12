Most read
- Nov. 17 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- Nov. 12 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Morrisey Urges U.S. Supreme Court to Overturn Pa. Absentee Ballot Ruling
- Just Desserts: Marshall Hosting Online Auction to Benefit United Way of the River Cities
- PSC Announces Online Portal for Blocked Railroad Crossing Complaints
- OPINION: DON SURBER - Hope is Alive in America
- Downtown Huntington Library Implements Stay at Home Changes
- Marshall to present online performance of ‘Invisible Dances’ guitar recital
Cabell Schools COVID Inspections
November 9, 2020 – An individual at Hite Saunders Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last at school Thursday, November 5, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, five additional people have been asked to quarantine. Hite Saunders Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
November 9, 2020 – In what has been determined to be unrelated cases, two individuals at Central City Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals were last at school Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 24 additional people, including others from from Central City Elementary as well as relatives at other Cabell schools, have been asked to quarantine. Central City Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.
November 9, 2020 – In what has been determined to be unrelated cases, two individuals at Central City Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals were last at school Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6, 2020. Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, 24 additional people, including others from from Central City Elementary as well as relatives at other Cabell schools, have been asked to quarantine. Central City Elementary remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.