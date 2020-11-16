Cabell Schools Designated with Gold Color Code for the Week Beginning November 15, 2020

Cabell

F

COVID-19 Case Reporting (Active Cases, Last 14 Days)

COVID-19 Case Reporting (Active Cases, Last 14 Days)

School Positive Notification Date Active Cases Last attended Students/Staff Quarantined* School Status HIGH SCHOOLS





Career Technology Center November 12, 2020 1 0 Open November 8, 2020 1 23 November 6, 2020 2 0 Cabell Midland High November 14, 2020 1 November 13, 2020 14 November 12, 2020 2 1 Open November 10, 2020 1 0 November 8, 2020 1 5 November 6, 2020 1 15 Huntington High November 12, 2020 3 27 Open November 6, 2020 1 20 November 5, 2020 2** 8 MIDDLE SCHOOLS







Barboursville Middle November 3, 2020 1 0 Open Huntington East Middle November 6, 2020 1 0 Open November 5, 2020 1 0 Milton Middle School November 15, 2020 1 November 13, 2020 2 Open ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS





Central City Elementary November 9, 2020 2 24 Open Culloden Elementary November 9, 2020 1 15 Open Davis Creek Elementary November 12, 2020 1 5 Open November 5, 2020 1 0 Explorer Academy November 12, 2020 1 15 Open November 5, 2020 1 8 Highlawn Elementary November 12, 2020 1 0 Open Hite Saunders Elementary November 9, 2020 1 5 Open Meadows Elementary November 5, 2020 1 6 Open Milton Elementary November 14, 2020 1 November 12, 2020 9 Open November 10, 2020 1 0 Open Nichols Elementary November 13, 2020 1 November 10, 2020 0 Open Southside Elementary November 15, 2020 1 November , 2020 2 Open November 12, 2020 1 7 DISTRICT OFFICES Central Office November 12, 2020 1 7 Open

County Schools is designated with a gold color code by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) for the week beginning Sunday, November 15, 2020. This means there is elevated community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Cabell County. The district will continue to operate on the blended and virtual model schedules previously announced. Athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by WVSSAC.ace coverings will continue to be required to be worn at all times by students in grades 3-12. PK-2 students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. All students should wear face coverings when riding the school bus and all adults should wear face coverings at all times.