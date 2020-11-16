Most read
Cabell Schools Designated with Gold Color Code for the Week Beginning November 15, 2020
County Schools is designated with a gold color code by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) for the week beginning Sunday, November 15, 2020. This means there is elevated community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Cabell County. The district will continue to operate on the blended and virtual model schedules previously announced. Athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by WVSSAC. Face coverings will continue to be required to be worn at all times by students in grades 3-12. PK-2 students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. All students should wear face coverings when riding the school bus and all adults should wear face coverings at all times.
For today, Monday November 16, 2020 - as of Nov 16, 2:09pm
COVID-19 Case Reporting (Active Cases, Last 14 Days)
|School
|Positive Notification Date
|Active Cases
|Last attended
|Students/Staff Quarantined*
|School Status
|HIGH SCHOOLS
|Career Technology Center
|November 12, 2020
|1
|0
|Open
|November 8, 2020
|1
|23
|November 6, 2020
|2
|0
|Cabell Midland High
|November 14, 2020
|1
|November 13, 2020
|14
|November 12, 2020
|2
|1
|Open
|November 10, 2020
|1
|0
|November 8, 2020
|1
|5
|November 6, 2020
|1
|15
|Huntington High
|November 12, 2020
|3
|27
|Open
|November 6, 2020
|1
|20
|November 5, 2020
|2**
|8
|MIDDLE SCHOOLS
|Barboursville Middle
|November 3, 2020
|1
|0
|Open
|Huntington East Middle
|November 6, 2020
|1
|0
|Open
|November 5, 2020
|1
|0
|Milton Middle School
|November 15, 2020
|1
|November 13, 2020
|2
|Open
|ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
|Central City Elementary
|November 9, 2020
|2
|24
|Open
|Culloden Elementary
|November 9, 2020
|1
|15
|Open
|Davis Creek Elementary
|November 12, 2020
|1
|5
|Open
|November 5, 2020
|1
|0
|Explorer Academy
|November 12, 2020
|1
|15
|Open
|November 5, 2020
|1
|8
|Highlawn Elementary
|November 12, 2020
|1
|0
|Open
|Hite Saunders Elementary
|November 9, 2020
|1
|5
|Open
|Meadows Elementary
|November 5, 2020
|1
|6
|Open
|Milton Elementary
|November 14, 2020
|1
|November 12, 2020
|9
|Open
|November 10, 2020
|1
|0
|Open
|Nichols Elementary
|November 13, 2020
|1
|November 10, 2020
|0
|Open
|Southside Elementary
|November 15, 2020
|1
|November , 2020
|2
|Open
|November 12, 2020
|1
|7
|DISTRICT OFFICES
|Central Office
|November 12, 2020
|1
|7
|Open
|County
|Closings
|Delays
|Dismissals
|Remote
|Bus info
|Last updated
|Calhoun
|None
|None
|None
|Some
|None
|Nov 15, 3:21pm
|Greenbrier
|None
|None
|None
|Some
|None
|Nov 16, 6:14am
|Hardy
|All
|None
|None
|Some
|None
|Nov 16, 7:50am
|Harrison
|Some
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Nov 16, 8:48am
|Kanawha
|None
|None
|None
|Some
|Yes - view
|Nov 15, 7:16pm
|Lincoln
|None
|None
|None
|All
|None
|Nov 15, 4:46pm
|Raleigh
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Yes - view
|Nov 15, 4:14pm