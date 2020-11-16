Cabell Schools Designated with Gold Color Code for the Week Beginning November 15, 2020

 Monday, November 16, 2020 - 14:11 Updated 5 hours ago
Cabell
County Schools is designated with a gold color code by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) for the week beginning Sunday, November 15, 2020. This means there is elevated community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Cabell County. The district will continue to operate on the blended and virtual model schedules previously announced. Athletic and extracurricular activities will follow guidelines established by WVSSAC.   Face coverings will continue to be required to be worn at all times by students in grades 3-12.  PK-2 students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. All students should wear face coverings when riding the school bus and all adults should wear face coverings at all times.    

COVID-19 Case Reporting (Active Cases, Last 14 Days)

School Positive Notification Date Active Cases Last attendedStudents/Staff Quarantined* School Status
HIGH SCHOOLS

   
Career Technology Center November 12, 2020 1   0 Open
  November 8, 2020 1   23  
  November 6, 2020 2   0  
Cabell Midland High November 14, 2020 1 November 13, 2020 14  
  November 12, 2020 2   1 Open
  November 10, 2020 1   0  
  November 8, 2020 1   5  
  November 6, 2020 1   15  
Huntington High November 12, 2020 3   27 Open
  November 6, 2020 1   20  
  November 5, 2020 2**   8  
MIDDLE SCHOOLS

   
Barboursville Middle November 3, 2020 1   0 Open
Huntington East Middle November 6, 2020 1   0 Open
  November 5, 2020 1   0  
Milton Middle School November 15, 2020 1 November 13, 2020 2 Open
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

   
Central City Elementary November 9, 2020   24 Open
Culloden Elementary  November 9, 2020 1   15 Open
Davis Creek Elementary November 12, 2020 1   5 Open
  November 5, 2020 1   0  
Explorer Academy November 12, 2020 1   15 Open
  November 5, 2020 1   8  
Highlawn Elementary November 12, 2020 1   0 Open
Hite Saunders Elementary November 9, 2020 1   5 Open
Meadows Elementary November 5, 2020 1   6 Open
Milton Elementary November 14, 2020 1 November 12, 2020 9 Open
  November 10, 2020 1   0 Open
Nichols Elementary November 13, 2020 1 November 10, 2020 0 Open
Southside Elementary November 15, 2020 1 November    , 2020 2 Open
  November 12, 2020 1   7  
DISTRICT OFFICES          
Central Office November 12, 2020 1   7 Open
