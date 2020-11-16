WVEA Asks for School Shutdown; Gov. Justice says NO

“Our state is experiencing record numbers of COVID-19 cases. Our school systems are seeing massive closures and quarantines due to exposure and contact tracing. Many systems have not opened for weeks and others are alternating between in-person and remote learning depending on map colors. We applaud the governor’s recognition that something must be done to curb the increase in coronavirus cases in the state and we agree with him on shifting to remote learning after Thanksgiving, but we do not believe his actions go far enough,”





"It is clear the coronavirus is spreading in the state at a very rapid rate, and cases this fall have far outnumbered the cases in the spring and experts predict the worst is yet to come."

"We urge the governor to switch to remote learning immediately," the release implores.

Justice disagreed calling school a "safe haven" and the spread there "pretty dadgum good."

"We are watching it," he continued. " We know how important it is to have our kids in school. And we know how it is important to the economies to continue to work. And families may very well have to stay home if we don’t go to school. We get every bit of that. "