MU-Charlotte Game Postponed
The UNC-C athletic director's office made the announcement in a release Monday evening. The 49ers say they'll will work with Conference USA and Marshall to explore the possibility of rescheduling the game.
Marshall (7-0 overall, 4-0 C-USA) is scheduled to host Rice (1-1, 1-1) on Saturday, December 5. That game, which will carried on one of the ESPN platforms, and has a start time that has yet to be determined.