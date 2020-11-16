MU-Charlotte Game Postponed

Huntington -- The University of North Carolina-Charlotte has decided to postpone Saturday's Conference USA East Division matchup at 15th-ranked Marshall, as a result of COVID-19 testing within the 49ers' program.





The UNC-C athletic director's office made the announcement in a release Monday evening. The 49ers say they'll will work with Conference USA and Marshall to explore the possibility of rescheduling the game.



Marshall (7-0 overall, 4-0 C-USA) is scheduled to host Rice (1-1, 1-1) on Saturday, December 5. That game, which will carried on one of the ESPN platforms, and has a start time that has yet to be determined.