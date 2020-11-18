New Movie Friday @ Pullman Square

However, assuming the virus spread doesn't worsen, cinemas have had no cases of COVID spread through masks, distancing, and employee cleaning and precautions.

Simultaneously, Wonder Woman fans along with cinemas await a decision by Warner Bros. on whether to release the flick on Christmas Day. Two scenarios are in play: One release the movie to cinemas then debut it on streamer HBO/MAX in January OR postpone to June 2021.

Here's another: Considering the "comeback" value of titles, why not release "WW 1984" to cinemas that are open. NY and LA and other cities may be dark, but let the rest of the country see the movie. Contemplate a streaming release that eliminates zip code regions where cinemas and the virus are under control. Quarantined? That's a zip code where, like sports black outs, the film would be streamed. As for June, assuming the pic has legs (or catch COVID), the movie could play as a long run and the studio could amp up in the summer of 2021 a more traditional gala.

Think back to the days before the net and when "cinerama" where the 70mm played six months or a year in one cinema. And they very slowly trickled down to smaller towns. Go in reverse. Release it but have it pulled back if the epidemic continues raging i.e. if the governor's are closing the venues, it's a limited engagement. Most movie lovers know that handling 'shopping' will be an online ritual. It's sitting there , get it out and see what happens. As powerful the anticipation, either a "preview" release or a long run till June release that ramps up again will get some of the billions flowing from viewers.

A "chicken" option exists too ---- Release it where cinemas are open for a "limited pre-release' run of two to four weeks. Month later a stream debut on one or two nights. Then, back in the can until June.

People need escape. Not simply the intense "reality" show that strings out daily on the news channels. And, cinemas can't pay bills with only "indie" and "small budget" releases, despite the popularity of private screenings and a reawakening of drive ins which will be likely snowy and cold in Dec or Jan.

For Friday Marquee Pullman 16 lights up:

BUDDY GAMES

Josh Duhamel (Transformers) stars in this wild and hilarious, no-holds-barred comedy. After six lifelong friends have a five year falling out, Bob (Duhamel), aka "The Bobfather", reunites his pals for the Buddy Games, an insane competition of absurd physical and mental challenges with the chance to win a $150,000 pot. Now all bets are off, as the determined dudes fight, claw, and party for the big bucks in this star-studded bro-fest featuring Dax Shepard (CHiPs), Olivia Munn (Office Christmas Party) and Kevin Dillon ("Entourage").

LAST VEMEER

While Joseph Piller (Bang), a Dutch Jew, was fighting in the Resistance during the Second World War, the witty, debonair aesthete, Han van Meegeren (Pearce) was hosting hedonistic soirées and selling Dutch art treasures to Hermann Goring and other top Nazis. Following the war, Piller becomes an investigator assigned the task of identifying and redistributing stolen art, resulting in the flamboyant van Meegeren being accused of collaboration -a crime punishable by death. But, despite mounting evidence, Piller, with the aid of his assistant (Krieps), becomes increasingly convinced of Han's innocence and finds himself in the unlikely position of fighting to save his life.

VANGUARD

Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world's deadliest mercenary organization

SANTA CLAUSE

and WE ARE MARSHALL gets another big screen week.

BUDDY GAMES R

THE LAST VERMEER R

THE SANTA CLAUSE PG

VANGUARD PG-13

COME AWAY PG

FREAKY R

HILLBILLY ELEGY R

LET HIM GO R

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION PG-13

COME PLAY PG-13

AFTER WE COLLIDED R

THE EMPTY MAN R

HONEST THIEF PG-13

THE WAR WITH GRANDPA PG

WE ARE MARSHALL PG

Comedy1 hr. 36 min.Olivia Munn, Jensen Ackles, Dax Shepard, James Roday, Neal McDonoughJosh DuhamelDrama1 hr. 57 min.Claes Bang, Guy Pearce, Vicky Krieps, Roland Møller, August DiehlDan FriedkinComedy, Action/Adventure1 hr. 47 min.Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson, Eric Lloyd, David KrumholtzJohn PasquinAction/Adventure1 hr. 48 min.Jackie Chan, Miya Muqi, Yang Yang, Lun Ai, Zhengting ZhuStanley TongAction/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 34 min.Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine, Derek Jacobi, David GyasiBrenda ChapmanHorror/Comedy1 hr. 41 min.Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah SheltonChristopher LandonDrama1 hr. 56 min.Amy Adams, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Glenn Close, Sunny MabreyRon HowardDrama/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 54 min.Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley ManvilleThomas BezuchaComedy1 hr. 37 min.Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, John RandolphJeremiah S. ChechikHorror1 hr. 36 min.Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.Jacob ChaseDrama/Romance1 hr. 45 min.Selma Blair, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Samuel LarsenRoger KumbleSuspense/Thriller/Horror/Drama2 hr. 17 min.James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, Sasha FrolovaDavid PriorAction/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 32 min.Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey DonovanMark WilliamsComedy/Family1 hr. 34 min.Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher WalkenTim HillDrama2 hr. 07 min.Matthew McConaughey, David Strathairn, Anthony Mackie, Matthew Fox, Kate MaraMcG

NOTE: Due to the virus, these are weekend times, weekday times vary. They will be posted by Thursday as part of Marquee WV Times.