New Movie Friday @ Pullman Square
Simultaneously, Wonder Woman fans along with cinemas await a decision by Warner Bros. on whether to release the flick on Christmas Day. Two scenarios are in play: One release the movie to cinemas then debut it on streamer HBO/MAX in January OR postpone to June 2021.
Here's another: Considering the "comeback" value of titles, why not release "WW 1984" to cinemas that are open. NY and LA and other cities may be dark, but let the rest of the country see the movie. Contemplate a streaming release that eliminates zip code regions where cinemas and the virus are under control. Quarantined? That's a zip code where, like sports black outs, the film would be streamed. As for June, assuming the pic has legs (or catch COVID), the movie could play as a long run and the studio could amp up in the summer of 2021 a more traditional gala.
Think back to the days before the net and when "cinerama" where the 70mm played six months or a year in one cinema. And they very slowly trickled down to smaller towns. Go in reverse. Release it but have it pulled back if the epidemic continues raging i.e. if the governor's are closing the venues, it's a limited engagement. Most movie lovers know that handling 'shopping' will be an online ritual. It's sitting there , get it out and see what happens. As powerful the anticipation, either a "preview" release or a long run till June release that ramps up again will get some of the billions flowing from viewers.
A "chicken" option exists too ---- Release it where cinemas are open for a "limited pre-release' run of two to four weeks. Month later a stream debut on one or two nights. Then, back in the can until June.
People need escape. Not simply the intense "reality" show that strings out daily on the news channels. And, cinemas can't pay bills with only "indie" and "small budget" releases, despite the popularity of private screenings and a reawakening of drive ins which will be likely snowy and cold in Dec or Jan.
For Friday Marquee Pullman 16 lights up:
BUDDY GAMES
Josh Duhamel (Transformers) stars in this wild and hilarious, no-holds-barred comedy. After six lifelong friends have a five year falling out, Bob (Duhamel), aka "The Bobfather", reunites his pals for the Buddy Games, an insane competition of absurd physical and mental challenges with the chance to win a $150,000 pot. Now all bets are off, as the determined dudes fight, claw, and party for the big bucks in this star-studded bro-fest featuring Dax Shepard (CHiPs), Olivia Munn (Office Christmas Party) and Kevin Dillon ("Entourage").
LAST VEMEER
While Joseph Piller (Bang), a Dutch Jew, was fighting in the Resistance during the Second World War, the witty, debonair aesthete, Han van Meegeren (Pearce) was hosting hedonistic soirées and selling Dutch art treasures to Hermann Goring and other top Nazis. Following the war, Piller becomes an investigator assigned the task of identifying and redistributing stolen art, resulting in the flamboyant van Meegeren being accused of collaboration -a crime punishable by death. But, despite mounting evidence, Piller, with the aid of his assistant (Krieps), becomes increasingly convinced of Han's innocence and finds himself in the unlikely position of fighting to save his life.
VANGUARD
Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world's deadliest mercenary organization
SANTA CLAUSE
and WE ARE MARSHALL gets another big screen week.
TRAILER ▶
BUDDY GAMES RComedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Olivia Munn, Jensen Ackles, Dax Shepard, James Roday, Neal McDonough
DIRECTOR
Josh Duhamel
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAdult Situations; Brief Violence; Crude & Sexual Humor; Drug Use; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Sexual Content1:30PM4:30PM7:30PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LAST VERMEER RDrama
1 hr. 57 min.
CAST
Claes Bang, Guy Pearce, Vicky Krieps, Roland Møller, August Diehl
DIRECTOR
Dan Friedkin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Nudity; Violence12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE SANTA CLAUSE PGComedy, Action/Adventure
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson, Eric Lloyd, David Krumholtz
DIRECTOR
John Pasquin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Mild Language; Brief Rude Humor; Crude Comments12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
VANGUARD PG-13Action/Adventure
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Jackie Chan, Miya Muqi, Yang Yang, Lun Ai, Zhengting Zhu
DIRECTOR
Stanley Tong
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Intense Action Violence; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
COME AWAY PGAction/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine, Derek Jacobi, David Gyasi
DIRECTOR
Brenda Chapman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Fantasy Action/Violence; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
FREAKY RHorror/Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
HILLBILLY ELEGY RDrama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Amy Adams, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Glenn Close, Sunny Mabrey
DIRECTOR
Ron Howard
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Use; Language; Some Violence12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
LET HIM GO RDrama/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley Manville
DIRECTOR
Thomas Bezucha
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DViolence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 37 min.
CAST
Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, John Randolph
DIRECTOR
Jeremiah S. Chechik
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material12:20PM3:20PM6:05PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
COME PLAYPG-13Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
AFTER WE COLLIDEDRDrama/Romance
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Selma Blair, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Samuel Larsen
DIRECTOR
Roger Kumble
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDrug Material; Language; Sexual Content1:15PM4:15PM6:55PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE EMPTY MAN RSuspense/Thriller/Horror/Drama
2 hr. 17 min.
CAST
James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, Sasha Frolova
DIRECTOR
David Prior
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence12:00PM3:05PM6:20PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
HONEST THIEF PG-13Action/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 32 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Jai Courtney, Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Jeffrey Donovan
DIRECTOR
Mark Williams
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE WAR WITH GRANDPA PGComedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken
DIRECTOR
Tim Hill
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM8:40PM
TRAILER ▶
WE ARE MARSHALL PGDrama
2 hr. 07 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, David Strathairn, Anthony Mackie, Matthew Fox, Kate Mara
DIRECTOR
McG
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DIntense accident scene; Mild Language; Some Thematic Material12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM
NOTE: Due to the virus, these are weekend times, weekday times vary. They will be posted by Thursday as part of Marquee WV Times.