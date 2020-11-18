Most read
Nov. 19 Mountwest Community and Technical College Board of Governors Meeting Agenda
Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted via Zoom. Anyone wishing to join may either use the following link or log in with meeting ID: 991 1562 1823 followed by the passcode: 950580.
- 11-19-20 Mountwest BoG agenda (116.6 KB)