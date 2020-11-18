Nov. 19 Mountwest Community and Technical College Board of Governors Meeting Agenda

 Wednesday, November 18, 2020 - 14:02

Below, is the agenda for Thursday's regularly scheduled Mountwest Community and Technical College Board of Governors meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 8 a.m. the third Thursday of the month during the academic year. 

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be conducted via Zoom.  Anyone wishing to join may either use the following link or log in with meeting ID: 991 1562 1823 followed by the passcode: 950580.

 

  1. 11-19-20 Mountwest BoG agenda (116.6 KB)