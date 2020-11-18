"Wonder Woman 1984" to Play Open Cinemas Dec. 25 and Simultaneously on HBO/MAX

Where would you prefer the second adventure of Diana Prince staring as Wonder Woman? After postponements and debates, Warner Bros. has made a split decision: "1984" will open as scheduled Christmas Day at cinemas that are allowed to be open, but it will also begin streaming on HBO/MAX the same day.

With the virus peaking again, it's unknown which areas in the US will open the big tentpole superhero flick. Overseas, WW will debut Dec. 17 theatrically, as the streaming service does not have an international footprint.

Subscribers to the service will not pay an extra fee to watch the film. The film will only stream for one month then be pulled from the service. That leaves the studio with the option of a "re release" in the summer if the epidemic improves.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, which includes Warner Bros. Pictures. “This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”