MARQUEE WV Showtimes for Nov 20-26

Buddy Games (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sat: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30

Mon & Tue: 4:30, 7:30



The Last Vermeer (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50



Vanguard (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40



Come Away (PG) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 3:10, 9:00

Sun: 3:10 PM

Mon & Tue: 3:10, 6:00



Freaky (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon & Tue: 4:10, 7:10



Hillbilly Elegy (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 6:10 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:10, 6:10

Mon & Tue: 3:10, 6:10



Let Him Go (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:00



Come Play (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:30



Honest Thief (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:20



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon & Tue: 3:15, 6:15



The Polar Express (G) FBC20; Reserved

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:50

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:50

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon & Tue: 3:15, 6:15



The Santa Clause (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon & Tue: 3:45, 6:45



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:20

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:20

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon & Tue: 3:45, 6:45

Triadelphia, WV

Welch, WV

Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Summersville, WV

Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri & Sat: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Huntington, WV

Buddy Games (R) Adult Situations; Brief Violence; Crude & Sexual Humor; Drug Use; Graphic Nudity; Language; Strong Sexual Content; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sat: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:50

Sun: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30

Mon & Tue: 4:30, 7:30



The Last Vermeer (R) Language; Nudity; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50



Vanguard (PG-13) Action; Intense Action Violence; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon & Tue: 3:40, 6:40



Come Away (PG) Disturbing Images; Fantasy Action/Violence; Some Thematic Material; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sat: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Mon & Tue: 3:10, 6:10



Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:10

Sun: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35

Mon & Tue: 3:35, 6:35



Hillbilly Elegy (R) Drug Use; Language; Some Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:00

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:00

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Mon & Tue: 3:25, 6:25



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:00



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:30



After We Collided (R) Drug Material; Language; Sexual Content

Fri: 4:15, 6:55, 9:35

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 6:55, 9:35

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 6:55

Mon & Tue: 4:15, 6:55



The Empty Man (R) Disturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence

Fri: 3:05, 6:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 3:05, 6:20, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 3:05, 6:20

Mon & Tue: 3:05, 6:20



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Mon & Tue: 4:20, 7:20



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon & Tue: 3:15, 6:15



We Are Marshall (PG) Intense accident scene; Mild Language; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:30



The Santa Clause (PG) Brief Mild Language; Brief Rude Humor; Crude Comments

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Mon & Tue: 3:45, 6:45



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:20, 6:05, 8:45

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:05, 8:45

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:05

Mon & Tue: 3:20, 6:05

Charleston, WV

Wytheville, VA

Vanguard (PG-13) Action; Intense Action Violence; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:20

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 6:40 PM



Freaky (R) Language; Sexual Content; Strong Bloody Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:00 PM



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:05

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Tue: 6:30 PM



The Empty Man (R) Disturbing Images; Language; Nudity; Some Sexual Material; Violence

Fri: 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 3:10, 6:20

Tue: 6:30 PM



Honest Thief (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Crude Comments; Violence

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Tue: 7:20 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 7:15 PM



National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13) Language; Rude Humor; Some Suggestive Material; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:25

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

Tue: 6:45 PM