Marshall University voice major students win in the Tri-State NATS Chapter virtual student audition
“I am very proud of our voice major students,” Lee said. “This remarkable student achievement was only possible because of the tremendous support from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media at Marshall University. Also, students worked hard, even in this challenging time."
One of the winners in the competition, Julia Costello, said, “I was flabbergasted when I saw the competition results. Winning my category proves that I meant to be doing what I'm doing in music. God surprises me every single day, and I feel blessed beyond belief.”
The students are planning to participate Eastern Region NATS Virtual Audition in coming March as well.
Here is the list of winners from Marshall University.
- First-Year College/Independent Studio (Treble)
1st Place, Julia Costello
3rd Place, Katherine Dillon
- First-Year College/Independent Studio (Tenor, Baritone, Bass)
1st place, Jesse Hatfield
- Second-Year College/Independent Studio (Treble)
3rd place, Sydney Long
- Second-Year College/Independent Studio (Tenor, Baritone, Bass)
1st place, Wilson Bailey
3rd place, Kobe Stephens
- Fourth-Year College/Independent Studio (Treble)
3rd place, Cierra Doss
- Advanced College/Independent Studio (Tenor, Baritone, Bass)
2nd place, Zachary Doss
Their final-round videos are available on this website. https://natstristatechapte.wixsite.com/natstristatechapter.