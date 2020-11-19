Marshall University voice major students win in the Tri-State NATS Chapter virtual student audition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - This year, Marshall University and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania virtually hosted the Tri-State NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing) Student Audition Nov. 14.. Although there were many difficulties due to the pandemic situation, voice major students from Dr. Alexander Lee and Dr. Carline Waugh's studio prepared for this competition safely by having virtual voice lessons.

“I am very proud of our voice major students,” Lee said. “This remarkable student achievement was only possible because of the tremendous support from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media at Marshall University. Also, students worked hard, even in this challenging time."

One of the winners in the competition, Julia Costello, said, “I was flabbergasted when I saw the competition results. Winning my category proves that I meant to be doing what I'm doing in music. God surprises me every single day, and I feel blessed beyond belief.”

The students are planning to participate Eastern Region NATS Virtual Audition in coming March as well.

Here is the list of winners from Marshall University.

First-Year College/Independent Studio (Treble)

1st Place, Julia Costello

3rd Place, Katherine Dillon

First-Year College/Independent Studio (Tenor, Baritone, Bass)

1st place, Jesse Hatfield

Second-Year College/Independent Studio (Treble)

3rd place, Sydney Long

Second-Year College/Independent Studio (Tenor, Baritone, Bass)

1st place, Wilson Bailey

3rd place, Kobe Stephens

Fourth-Year College/Independent Studio (Treble)

3rd place, Cierra Doss

Advanced College/Independent Studio (Tenor, Baritone, Bass)

2nd place, Zachary Doss

Their final-round videos are available on this website. https://natstristatechapte.wixsite.com/natstristatechapter.