PSC Warns of Utility Scam Calls
“If a caller claims to be from your utility and threatens to shut off your service, hang up on them and call the utility to verify any amount you may owe on your bill and to report the scam,” warned PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Legitimate utility company employees will never insist on one specific form of payment. These scammers are criminals, and customers should never interact with them. Do not share your banking or credit card information with anyone you cannot confirm is a legitimate utility representative. And never share your personal information including your Social Security number. Only use the customer service phone number printed on your utility bill. We want everyone to be safe and protected during these turbulent times. Knowing how to identify a possible scam is part of that effort.”